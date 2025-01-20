iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Ltd Key Ratios

3.55
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.73

-50.81

-48.34

-61.14

Op profit growth

-72.82

82.57

63.42

148.95

EBIT growth

-65.45

68.49

12.62

33.76

Net profit growth

23.59

-45.9

14.1

331.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,168.37

-871.39

-234.75

-74.2

EBIT margin

-1,838.31

-1,078.24

-314.76

-144.36

Net profit margin

-4,145

-679.61

-617.94

-279.74

RoCE

28.89

-48.06

-9.16

-6.89

RoNW

8.57

209.74

-12.61

-7.61

RoA

16.28

-7.57

-4.49

-3.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-27.27

-22.06

-40.79

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-33.38

-29.02

-49.97

-45.32

Book value per share

-93

-65.95

60.52

100.89

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.09

-0.05

-0.47

0

P/CEPS

-0.07

-0.04

-0.38

-0.65

P/B

-0.02

-0.01

0.32

0.29

EV/EBIDTA

-10.38

-0.55

-12.24

-19.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.58

28.29

-0.36

0.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

658.82

1,346.52

1,340.27

876.29

Inventory days

980.93

1,740.93

1,652.33

920.59

Creditor days

-283.81

-84.87

-159.91

-296.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.88

1.91

0.95

0.8

Net debt / equity

-0.63

-0.21

2

1.4

Net debt / op. profit

-7.65

-0.5

-7.84

-14.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.67

-109.65

-39.38

-53.23

Employee costs

-362.67

-192.72

-138.32

-73.77

Other costs

-825.02

-669.02

-157.04

-47.19

