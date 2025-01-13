Premier Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.4
30.4
30.4
30.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-360.18
-349.77
-336.12
-313.64
Net Worth
-329.78
-319.37
-305.72
-283.24
Minority Interest
Debt
178.33
179.61
180.73
181.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-151.45
-139.76
-124.99
-101.9
Fixed Assets
124.62
132.33
142.57
162.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-291.72
-288.75
-274.64
-267.17
Inventories
0
0
0
1
Inventory Days
182.5
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
49.41
49.39
49.38
51.02
Sundry Creditors
-15.47
-15.52
-15.43
-16.23
Creditor Days
2,961.97
Other Current Liabilities
-325.66
-322.62
-308.59
-302.96
Cash
15.64
16.64
7.08
2.35
Total Assets
-151.46
-139.78
-124.99
-101.9
