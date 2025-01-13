iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Ltd Balance Sheet

3.16
(-3.36%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.4

30.4

30.4

30.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-360.18

-349.77

-336.12

-313.64

Net Worth

-329.78

-319.37

-305.72

-283.24

Minority Interest

Debt

178.33

179.61

180.73

181.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-151.45

-139.76

-124.99

-101.9

Fixed Assets

124.62

132.33

142.57

162.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-291.72

-288.75

-274.64

-267.17

Inventories

0

0

0

1

Inventory Days

182.5

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

49.41

49.39

49.38

51.02

Sundry Creditors

-15.47

-15.52

-15.43

-16.23

Creditor Days

2,961.97

Other Current Liabilities

-325.66

-322.62

-308.59

-302.96

Cash

15.64

16.64

7.08

2.35

Total Assets

-151.46

-139.78

-124.99

-101.9

