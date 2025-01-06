Premier Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-78.35
-162.08
-129.12
-125.68
Depreciation
-18.77
-21.08
-28.18
-29.37
Tax paid
-0.45
-45.85
0.46
-0.55
Working capital
-79.2
-258.26
-192.52
-60.86
Other operating items
Operating
-176.79
-487.29
-349.37
-216.47
Capital expenditure
-0.5
-329.01
21.7
0.12
Free cash flow
-177.29
-816.3
-327.67
-216.35
Equity raised
-461.46
-9.71
554.8
761.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
47.33
-83.01
46.31
152.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-591.42
-909.02
273.44
697.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.