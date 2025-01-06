iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.83
(4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Ltd

Premier FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-78.35

-162.08

-129.12

-125.68

Depreciation

-18.77

-21.08

-28.18

-29.37

Tax paid

-0.45

-45.85

0.46

-0.55

Working capital

-79.2

-258.26

-192.52

-60.86

Other operating items

Operating

-176.79

-487.29

-349.37

-216.47

Capital expenditure

-0.5

-329.01

21.7

0.12

Free cash flow

-177.29

-816.3

-327.67

-216.35

Equity raised

-461.46

-9.71

554.8

761.6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

47.33

-83.01

46.31

152.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-591.42

-909.02

273.44

697.71

