To the Members of Premier Limited

(A Company under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide NCLT order)

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of M/s. Premier Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024 and the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. For reasons mentioned in note no. 35 of the standalone financial statements, the Company has not assessed impairment of carrying value of tangible assets, capital work in progress and intangible assets in accordance with requirements of Indian Accounting Standard 36 on "Impairment of Assets". We are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence about the recoverable amount of the Companys tangible assets, capital work in progress and intangible assets. Consequently, we are unable to determine whether any adjustments to carrying value are necessary and consequential impacts on the statement. Further, as mentioned in note no. 1 to these standalone financial statements, the CoC has approved the resolution plan and approval petition for the same is pending before the NCLT. However, we are not privy to the terms & conditions of the approved plan as the same has not been made available to us for our perusal. Therefore, we are unable to comment as to whether any provisions are required for impairment in the value of the assets or cessation of any liabilities.

2. In accordance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Code), the Resolution Professional ("RP") has to receive, collate and admit the claims submitted by the creditors as a part of Corporate Insolvency Process ("CIRP"). Such claims can be submitted to the RP till the approval of the resolution plan by the CoC. The amount of claim admitted by the RP may be different than the amount reflecting in the financial statements of the Company as on 31st March, 2024. Pending final outcome of the CIRP, no adjustments have been made in these financial statements for the differential amount, if any. Hence, consequential impact, if any, is currently not ascertainable and we are unable to comment on possible financial impacts of the same.

3. We draw your attention to the fact that updation of personnel records was carried out based on the availability of the documents, data, etc. In addition, employee dues including retirement/ termination benefits were calculated based on the available data and only till the initiation of the CIRP. Moreover, actuarial valuation for gratuity & privileged leave was conducted only till the nine-month period ending 31st December, 2020 being the quarter immediately preceding the initiation of CIRP.

4. As mentioned in note no. 33 to the standalone financial statements, the Company is under CIRP for the entire financial year. Under the CIRP, all the expenses incurred/ payments made during the year by the Company are to be approved by the CoC. However, the relevant records such as the minutes of the CoC meetings approving the expenses / payments have not been provided to us. Therefore, we are unable to comment as to whether all the expenses incurred during the year have been approved by the CoC.

5. The Company has not appointed a whole time Company Secretary for a period exceeding 6 months since the resignation of the previous Company Secretary as required by the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the other relevant rules made thereunder, thereby violating the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

6. The Company has not appointed an internal auditor, as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review, thereby violating the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw your attention to the fact that the Net Worth of the Company has been completely eroded as at the year ended 31stMarch, 2024. Further, the company has incurred a further loss of Rs. 1,040.83 Lakhs (excluding other comprehensive income) for the year ended 31stMarch, 2024.

Further, the operations of the company have continued to remain suspended during the year ended 31stMarch, 2024 owing to the lack of working capital available to the company.

These conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. Despite these circumstances, for reasons mentioned in note no. 34, these standalone financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The matters described under the Basis for Qualified Opinion section were determined to be key audit matters to be communicated in our audit report.

Information other than the financial statements & Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors /Resolution Professional / Management are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon, which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management and Resolution Professional and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Honorable National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, admitted the petition for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the Code) against the Company vide its order dated 29th January, 2021 and appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to manage the affairs of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Code. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Company, in its meeting held on 4th March, 2021 confirmed the IRP as the Resolution Professional (RP) for the Company. In view of the pendency of the CIRP, the management of affairs of the Company and power of the Board of Directors are now vested with the RP. Further as mentioned in note no. 1 to the standalone financial statements and in terms of Section 14(4) and 31(3) of the Code, until the resolution is approved by the Honorable NCLT, moratorium shall continue to be in effect and accordingly, the RP shall continue to manage the operations of the Company on a going concern basis during the CIRP. These standalone financial statements have been prepared by the management of the Company and certified by the RP.

The Companys Board of Directors / Resolution Professional / Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors / Resolution Professional / Management are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality & qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act ("the Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Further to our comment in the Annexure A, as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

• We have sought and, except for matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

• Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company in so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

• The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

• Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

• On the basis of the written representations received from the RP as on 31st March, 2024, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

• The matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above including matters described in paragraphs above under "Material uncertainty related to going concern", in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

• With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"

• With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Board of the company has remained suspended during the pendency of the CIRP & the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the current year. Therefore, comments required u/s 197(16) have not been given.

• With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. Refer note no. 26 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been a delay in transferring unclaimed matured fixed deposits & interest thereon amounting to Rs. 36.16 lakhs to the Investor Education & Protection Fund ("IEPF") in compliance with the provisions of section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, which was due for transfer as at 31st March, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management & the RP have represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 44 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management & the RP have represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note no. 44 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) & (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence comments as required under Clause 11(f) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 have not been given.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with once it was implemented.

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND-AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

In our opinion and to the best our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and based on our examination of the books of account in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right -of-use-assets.

(B) The Company does not own any intangible assets as at the year ended 31st March, 2024. Accordingly, comment under this clause has not been given.

(b) As explained to us, a substantial portion of these fixed assets have been physically verified by the RP at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties of the Company were mortgaged with Banks. However, the banks have assigned their loans in favour of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (EARC). The confirmation, for holding of the Title deeds, from EARC was not made available to us.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its the Property, Plant & Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and the rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company did not hold any inventory as at the year end. Therefore, comment under this clause has not been given.

(b) As explained to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets during the year. Therefore, comment under this clause has not been given

(iii) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has also not made any investments in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) to clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) During the year, the Company has not given any loans, made any investments or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, comment of compliance with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 as required by clause 3(iv) has not been given.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits during the year.

(vi) The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, since the company has not carried on any operations during the year, such accounts and records have not been updated & maintained by the Company for the year.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities during the year under audit. The extent of arrears of statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months is given in the table below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Deducted at Source 114.61 Apr 2019 to Jan 2021 7th day of subsequent month Not paid till date Profession Tax Act, 1975 Profession Tax 26.05 Jul 2017 to Jan 2021 Last day of subsequent month Not paid till date Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (Local Body Tax) Rules 2010 Local Body Tax 408.22 Jan 2015 to Jun 2017 20th day of subsequent month Not paid till date Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 282.77 June 2019 to Jan 2021 15th day of subsequent month Not paid till date Employee State Insurance Act, 1948 ESIC 3.46 June 2019 to Jan 2021 15th day of subsequent month Not paid till date

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited or partially deposited are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount disputed ( in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates (F.Y.) Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Penalty 10.00 1997 to 2000 CESTAT Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 Penalty 65.49 1996-97 Appellate Tribunal, FEMA Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 73.92 2010-11 to 2015-16 CESTAT, Mumbai MVAT / CST Sales Tax 4,186.00 2008-09 to 2012-13 Sales Tax tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11,897.27 2012-13 CIT(A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 144.32 2016-17 cit(a)

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us and based on

our examination of the records of the Company, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks and financial institutions. Details of Defaults are as follows:

Name of the Lender Nature of Facility Amount of default as at the Balance sheet date Period of default (*) Remarks State Bank of India Cash Credit & Corporate Loan Principal amount Rs 103.15 Cr and Interest Rs 176.34 Cr. 0 to 72 months State Bank of India has assigned all its Financial assistance to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. for Rs 269.02 Cr on 03/03/2017 out of which an amount of Rs 133.75 Cr has been adjusted from land sale proceeds / other receivables. The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Corporate Loan Principal amount Rs 26.92 Cr and Interest Rs 51.80 Cr. 0 to 71 months Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. has assigned its Financial assistance to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. for Rs 71.43 Cr on 30/06/2017 out of which an amount of Rs 34.58 Cr has been adjusted from sale proceeds of land / other receivables State Bank of Hyderabad - Cash Credit and Corporate Loan Principal amount Rs 12.52 Cr and Interest amount of . 19.04 Cr 0 to 53 months State Bank of Hyderabad has assigned all its Financial assistance to Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. for Rs 28.94 Cr on 27/03/2017 out of which an amount of Rs 15.45 Cr has been adjusted from sale proceeds of land / other receivables First Leasing Company of India Limited Principal amount Rs 331.46 Lakhs and Interest Rs 52.76 Lakhs 0 to 72 months

(*) The period of default & the amount of interest under default has only been considered upto the initiation of the CIRP process.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year (pertaining to periods after the initiation of the CIRP process). Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate as defined under the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in subsidiaries or joint ventures, as defined under the Act, during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in subsidiaries or joint ventures, as defined under the Act, during the year.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management / RP, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(ixv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, though the company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, it does not have the same established during the year.

(b) The Company is required to appoint an internal auditor in accordance with the provisions of section 138 of the Act. However, during the year under audit, the company has not appointed any internal auditor and accordingly no reports of internal auditor were made available to us for our consideration.

(xv) According to the information & explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) & (b) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1(A) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) & (d) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit of Rs. 269.41 lakhs as well during the immediately preceding financial year of Rs. 341.74 Lakhs.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, as mentioned in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph of this report, in our opinion material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") referred to in paragraph 2 (f) on Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report.

Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements of Premier Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

According to the information & explanation given to us, for the period pertaining subsequent to the initiation of CIRP as mentioned in note no. 1 to these standalone financial statements, due to non-availability of the process owners & practical difficulty in obtaining sufficient appropriate information relating to internal controls over financial reporting, we are unable to opine as to whether the Company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based

on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.