|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith a copy of the Annual Report along with Notice of the AGM for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which is also sent through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Registrar and Transfer Agent/ Depositories. The 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 12:30 PM through Video Conferencing or Audio-Visual means, to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the AGM. Dear Sir/Madam, In compliance with the regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the brief proceedings of the 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with MCA General Circulars & SEBI Circulars. Kindly take the above on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Intimation of Book Closure, Cut-off date and E-Voting for the purpose of 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.