Premier Ltd AGM

3.23
(4.87%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:16:17 PM

Premier CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith a copy of the Annual Report along with Notice of the AGM for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, which is also sent through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Registrar and Transfer Agent/ Depositories. The 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 12:30 PM through Video Conferencing or Audio-Visual means, to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the AGM. Dear Sir/Madam, In compliance with the regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the brief proceedings of the 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with MCA General Circulars & SEBI Circulars. Kindly take the above on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Intimation of Book Closure, Cut-off date and E-Voting for the purpose of 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)

