Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

PREMIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 12:00 P.M. inter alia to approve and take on record the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. This is with reference to our intimation letter dated September 27 2024 regarding closure of trading window for dealing in shares of the Company we further inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors/ KMPs/ Designated Persons/ Connected Persons of the Company as defined from Tuesday October 01 2024 till November 16 2024 (48 hours after the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 is filed with the exchange). The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 were issued by M/s. Jayesh Dadia & Associates, LLP, the Statutory Auditors, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The said results thereon are attached herewith. As you are aware that the company is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in terms of the Order of Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench dated 29th January 2021. The powers of the Board of Directors are suspended and are vested in the undersigned Resolution Professional and Companys affairs, business, and assets are being managed by the undersigned Resolution Professional. The results were signed by Ms. Kanak Jani, Resolution Professional of the company. The meeting commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:35 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PREMIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 11:30 A.M. inter alia to approve and take on record the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30 2024. This is with reference to our intimation letter dated June 29 2024 regarding closure of trading window for dealing in shares of the Company we further inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors/ KMPs/ Designated Persons/ Connected Persons of the Company as defined from Monday July 01 2024 till August 15 2024 (48 hours after the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended June 30 2024 is filed with the exchange). This is in continuation to our intimation dated 05th August 2024 u/r 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding the declaration of results on 13th August 2024. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 were issued by M/s. Jayesh Dadia & Associates, LLP, the Statutory Auditors, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The said results thereon are attached herewith. As you are aware that the company is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in terms of the Order of Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench dated 29th January 2021. The powers of the Board of Directors are suspended and are vested in the undersigned Resolution Professional and Companys affairs, business, and assets are being managed by the undersigned Resolution Professional. The results were signed by Ms. Kanak Jani, Resolution Professional of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

PREMIER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 05:00 P.M. inter alia to approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. This is with reference to our intimation letter dated April 01 2024 regarding closure of trading window for dealing in shares of the Company we further inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors/ KMPs/ Designated Persons/ Connected Persons of the Company as defined from April 01 2024 till May 26 2024 (48 hours after the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 is filed with the exchange)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024