Sona Machinery Ltd Share Price

120.25
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125.05
  • Day's High125.1
  • 52 Wk High249.9
  • Prev. Close124.75
  • Day's Low120
  • 52 Wk Low 113.65
  • Turnover (lac)25.25
  • P/E16.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)165.03
  • Div. Yield0
Sona Machinery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

125.05

Prev. Close

124.75

Turnover(Lac.)

25.25

Day's High

125.1

Day's Low

120

52 Week's High

249.9

52 Week's Low

113.65

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

165.03

P/E

16.37

EPS

7.62

Divi. Yield

0

Sona Machinery Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sona Machinery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sona Machinery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.59%

Non-Promoter- 2.42%

Institutions: 2.42%

Non-Institutions: 23.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sona Machinery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.72

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.72

11.21

3.58

0.28

Net Worth

65.44

11.31

3.68

0.38

Minority Interest

Sona Machinery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sona Machinery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vasu Naren

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shweta Baisla

Non Executive Director

Narender Kumar

Independent Director

Naman Jain

Independent Director

Preet Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Supriya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sona Machinery Ltd

Summary

Sona Machinery Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Sona Machinery Private Limited on February 12, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently the name of Company was changed from Sona Machinery Private Limited to Sona Machinery Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 17, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Sona Machinery are a diversified agro-processing equipment manufacturer, manufacturing equipments for the processing of rice, pulses, wheat, spices, Barnyard Millet etc. Their services comprise of engineering, erection, supervision, and machine commissioning, delivering a complete end-to-end solution for the milling section.The Promoter, Vasu Naren joined the family business i.e. M/s Sona Foods India in 2015. Thereafter, the Company started its operations in January, 2021 when it purchased the fixed assets and stock from M/s Sona Foods India a proprietorship concern of Narendra Kumar, father of the Promoter, Vasu Naren. Presently, the Company is manufacturing and supplying agro processing equipments under various categories like cleaning, grading, blending, material handling etc. Currently, it operate said manufacturing unit from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and warehouse for storage of our material and finished goods.The Company propose IPO of 36,24,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the Sona Machinery Ltd share price today?

The Sona Machinery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sona Machinery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sona Machinery Ltd is ₹165.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sona Machinery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sona Machinery Ltd is 16.37 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sona Machinery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sona Machinery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sona Machinery Ltd is ₹113.65 and ₹249.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sona Machinery Ltd?

Sona Machinery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -4.95%, 6 Month at -48.13%, 3 Month at -28.98% and 1 Month at -0.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sona Machinery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sona Machinery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.59 %
Institutions - 2.43 %
Public - 23.98 %

