SectorEngineering
Open₹125.05
Prev. Close₹124.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.25
Day's High₹125.1
Day's Low₹120
52 Week's High₹249.9
52 Week's Low₹113.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)165.03
P/E16.37
EPS7.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.72
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.72
11.21
3.58
0.28
Net Worth
65.44
11.31
3.68
0.38
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vasu Naren
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shweta Baisla
Non Executive Director
Narender Kumar
Independent Director
Naman Jain
Independent Director
Preet Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Supriya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sona Machinery Ltd
Summary
Sona Machinery Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Sona Machinery Private Limited on February 12, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently the name of Company was changed from Sona Machinery Private Limited to Sona Machinery Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 17, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Sona Machinery are a diversified agro-processing equipment manufacturer, manufacturing equipments for the processing of rice, pulses, wheat, spices, Barnyard Millet etc. Their services comprise of engineering, erection, supervision, and machine commissioning, delivering a complete end-to-end solution for the milling section.The Promoter, Vasu Naren joined the family business i.e. M/s Sona Foods India in 2015. Thereafter, the Company started its operations in January, 2021 when it purchased the fixed assets and stock from M/s Sona Foods India a proprietorship concern of Narendra Kumar, father of the Promoter, Vasu Naren. Presently, the Company is manufacturing and supplying agro processing equipments under various categories like cleaning, grading, blending, material handling etc. Currently, it operate said manufacturing unit from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and warehouse for storage of our material and finished goods.The Company propose IPO of 36,24,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
The Sona Machinery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sona Machinery Ltd is ₹165.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sona Machinery Ltd is 16.37 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sona Machinery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sona Machinery Ltd is ₹113.65 and ₹249.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sona Machinery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -4.95%, 6 Month at -48.13%, 3 Month at -28.98% and 1 Month at -0.68%.
