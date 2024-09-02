The 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio Visual means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under and the Listing regulations read with general circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI from time to time Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Sona Machinery Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Sona Machinery Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)