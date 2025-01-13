Sona Machinery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.72
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.72
11.21
3.58
0.28
Net Worth
65.44
11.31
3.68
0.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0.97
2.52
2.37
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
66.41
13.83
6.05
0.38
Fixed Assets
6.52
4.17
2.7
2.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.9
4.03
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.26
0.15
0.05
0.03
Networking Capital
10.88
-1.14
1.73
-2.87
Inventories
12.22
5.27
1.9
1.64
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.53
5.94
4.4
1.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.53
2.23
4.6
1.3
Sundry Creditors
-11.17
-9.07
-5.38
-5.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.23
-5.51
-3.79
-1.81
Cash
45.85
6.63
1.55
0.58
Total Assets
66.41
13.84
6.04
0.37
