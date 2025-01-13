iifl-logo-icon 1
Sona Machinery Ltd Balance Sheet

118.5
(-3.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:35:11 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.72

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.72

11.21

3.58

0.28

Net Worth

65.44

11.31

3.68

0.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0.97

2.52

2.37

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

66.41

13.83

6.05

0.38

Fixed Assets

6.52

4.17

2.7

2.63

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.9

4.03

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.26

0.15

0.05

0.03

Networking Capital

10.88

-1.14

1.73

-2.87

Inventories

12.22

5.27

1.9

1.64

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.53

5.94

4.4

1.14

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.53

2.23

4.6

1.3

Sundry Creditors

-11.17

-9.07

-5.38

-5.14

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.23

-5.51

-3.79

-1.81

Cash

45.85

6.63

1.55

0.58

Total Assets

66.41

13.84

6.04

0.37

