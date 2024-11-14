Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding change in Registered Office of the company within the same city.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period/ half year ended September 30, 2024 Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

To consider:1) To take note of Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24.2) To approve Annual Report and Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 20243) To appoint of M/S Sanjay V Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company.4) To appoint M/S M R S & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.5) Appointment of scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting of 5th annual general meeting.6) Fixing book closure date for Annual General Meeting7) Director liable to be retire by rotation and Re-Appointment. 8) To fix the date, time and place of 5th Annual General Meeting and approve the draft notice of Annual General Meeting.9) Any other item with the consent of Board. Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 22 Jun 2024

To consider other business matters - To take approval for availing the loan, execution of documents and creation of mortgage. Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024