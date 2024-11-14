iifl-logo-icon 1
Sona Machinery Ltd Board Meeting

121.55
(4.78%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:32 PM

Sona Machinery CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding change in Registered Office of the company within the same city.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period/ half year ended September 30, 2024 Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
To consider:1) To take note of Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24.2) To approve Annual Report and Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 20243) To appoint of M/S Sanjay V Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company.4) To appoint M/S M R S & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.5) Appointment of scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting of 5th annual general meeting.6) Fixing book closure date for Annual General Meeting7) Director liable to be retire by rotation and Re-Appointment. 8) To fix the date, time and place of 5th Annual General Meeting and approve the draft notice of Annual General Meeting.9) Any other item with the consent of Board. Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202422 Jun 2024
To consider other business matters - To take approval for availing the loan, execution of documents and creation of mortgage. Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the half and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Sona Machinery Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

