Sona Machinery Ltd Company Summary

117.2
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sona Machinery Ltd Summary

Sona Machinery Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Sona Machinery Private Limited on February 12, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and consequently the name of Company was changed from Sona Machinery Private Limited to Sona Machinery Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 17, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Sona Machinery are a diversified agro-processing equipment manufacturer, manufacturing equipments for the processing of rice, pulses, wheat, spices, Barnyard Millet etc. Their services comprise of engineering, erection, supervision, and machine commissioning, delivering a complete end-to-end solution for the milling section.The Promoter, Vasu Naren joined the family business i.e. M/s Sona Foods India in 2015. Thereafter, the Company started its operations in January, 2021 when it purchased the fixed assets and stock from M/s Sona Foods India a proprietorship concern of Narendra Kumar, father of the Promoter, Vasu Naren. Presently, the Company is manufacturing and supplying agro processing equipments under various categories like cleaning, grading, blending, material handling etc. Currently, it operate said manufacturing unit from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and warehouse for storage of our material and finished goods.The Company propose IPO of 36,24,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

