iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Share Price

3,946.95
(0.13%)
Apr 11, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

3,940

Prev. Close

3,942

Turnover(Lac.)

1,221.73

Day's High

3,949.95

Day's Low

3,940

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,167.66

P/E

34.6

EPS

114.07

Divi. Yield

0

Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Alfa-Laval (India) Pvt Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alfa-Laval (India) Pvt Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:10 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.45%

Foreign: 94.45%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 5.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Equity Capital

17.83

17.83

17.83

17.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

736.79

628.1

570.2

983.65

Net Worth

754.62

645.93

588.03

1,001.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Revenue

1,064.41

1,126.33

1,116.82

1,051.18

yoy growth (%)

-5.49

0.85

6.24

Raw materials

-527.97

-576.1

-572.34

-570.34

As % of sales

49.6

51.14

51.24

54.25

Employee costs

-124.34

-120.97

-114.81

-98.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Profit before tax

229.47

217.1

200.22

168.72

Depreciation

-25.32

-21.46

-20.78

-18.28

Tax paid

-77.95

-70.17

-64.79

-53.73

Working capital

7.28

-33.11

66.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.49

0.85

6.24

Op profit growth

4.74

7.54

21.18

EBIT growth

5.28

8.86

18.42

Net profit growth

3.12

8.48

17.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2003Dec-2002Dec-2001

Gross Sales

378.45

293.25

290.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

378.45

293.25

290.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

15.43

14.94

14.68

View Annually Results

Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

LARS DAVID JOAKIM VILSON

Company Secretary

NISHANT SRIVASTAVA

Managing Director

SUBHASIS DAS

Additional Director

VIKRAM WAMAN VELANKAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd

Summary

Alfa Laval India Ltd is the world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling. They are engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial equipment and process solutions. The company sells high speed separators, heat exchangers, and flow equipment amongst other products besides offering process solutions to various industries. The core operation of the company is based on three key technologies: heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. Alfa Laval India is an acknowledged supplier of Plate & Spiral Exchangers, Centrifugal Separators & Decanters and Sanitary Flow Equipment. They manufactures plant, machinery and equipment used in dairies, vegetable oils, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, petrochemicals, ship-building, general engineering, etc. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Satara and Sarole in Maharashtra.Alfa Laval India Ltd was incorporated as Vulcan Trading Company Pvt Ltd in the year 1937. In the year 1961, they set up a manufacturing unit at Pune in Maharashtra. In the year 1965, Vaulcan Trading merged with Alfa Laval Ltd and re-christened as Vulcan Laval Ltd. In the year 1987, the company got their present name Alfa Laval India Ltd. In the year 1993, the company became the subsidiary of Alfa Laval AB.In November 2001, Lavirds Knudsen Maskinfabrik India Ltd merged with the company. In the year 2002, Alfa Laval Financial Services Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary compnay has merged with the company. In Febr
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.