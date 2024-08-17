Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹3,940
Prev. Close₹3,942
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,221.73
Day's High₹3,949.95
Day's Low₹3,940
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,167.66
P/E34.6
EPS114.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Equity Capital
17.83
17.83
17.83
17.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
736.79
628.1
570.2
983.65
Net Worth
754.62
645.93
588.03
1,001.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Revenue
1,064.41
1,126.33
1,116.82
1,051.18
yoy growth (%)
-5.49
0.85
6.24
Raw materials
-527.97
-576.1
-572.34
-570.34
As % of sales
49.6
51.14
51.24
54.25
Employee costs
-124.34
-120.97
-114.81
-98.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Profit before tax
229.47
217.1
200.22
168.72
Depreciation
-25.32
-21.46
-20.78
-18.28
Tax paid
-77.95
-70.17
-64.79
-53.73
Working capital
7.28
-33.11
66.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.49
0.85
6.24
Op profit growth
4.74
7.54
21.18
EBIT growth
5.28
8.86
18.42
Net profit growth
3.12
8.48
17.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2003
|Dec-2002
|Dec-2001
Gross Sales
378.45
293.25
290.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
378.45
293.25
290.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
15.43
14.94
14.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
LARS DAVID JOAKIM VILSON
Company Secretary
NISHANT SRIVASTAVA
Managing Director
SUBHASIS DAS
Additional Director
VIKRAM WAMAN VELANKAR
Reports by Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd
Summary
Alfa Laval India Ltd is the world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling. They are engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial equipment and process solutions. The company sells high speed separators, heat exchangers, and flow equipment amongst other products besides offering process solutions to various industries. The core operation of the company is based on three key technologies: heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. Alfa Laval India is an acknowledged supplier of Plate & Spiral Exchangers, Centrifugal Separators & Decanters and Sanitary Flow Equipment. They manufactures plant, machinery and equipment used in dairies, vegetable oils, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, petrochemicals, ship-building, general engineering, etc. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Satara and Sarole in Maharashtra.Alfa Laval India Ltd was incorporated as Vulcan Trading Company Pvt Ltd in the year 1937. In the year 1961, they set up a manufacturing unit at Pune in Maharashtra. In the year 1965, Vaulcan Trading merged with Alfa Laval Ltd and re-christened as Vulcan Laval Ltd. In the year 1987, the company got their present name Alfa Laval India Ltd. In the year 1993, the company became the subsidiary of Alfa Laval AB.In November 2001, Lavirds Knudsen Maskinfabrik India Ltd merged with the company. In the year 2002, Alfa Laval Financial Services Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary compnay has merged with the company. In Febr
