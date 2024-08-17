Summary

Alfa Laval India Ltd is the world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling. They are engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial equipment and process solutions. The company sells high speed separators, heat exchangers, and flow equipment amongst other products besides offering process solutions to various industries. The core operation of the company is based on three key technologies: heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. Alfa Laval India is an acknowledged supplier of Plate & Spiral Exchangers, Centrifugal Separators & Decanters and Sanitary Flow Equipment. They manufactures plant, machinery and equipment used in dairies, vegetable oils, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, petrochemicals, ship-building, general engineering, etc. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Satara and Sarole in Maharashtra.Alfa Laval India Ltd was incorporated as Vulcan Trading Company Pvt Ltd in the year 1937. In the year 1961, they set up a manufacturing unit at Pune in Maharashtra. In the year 1965, Vaulcan Trading merged with Alfa Laval Ltd and re-christened as Vulcan Laval Ltd. In the year 1987, the company got their present name Alfa Laval India Ltd. In the year 1993, the company became the subsidiary of Alfa Laval AB.In November 2001, Lavirds Knudsen Maskinfabrik India Ltd merged with the company. In the year 2002, Alfa Laval Financial Services Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary compnay has merged with the company. In Febr

