Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Management Discussions

Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ALFA LAVAL (INDIA) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry structure & Development:
The end of 2010 and the beginning of 2011 saw some glimpses of stability in
the world economy after one of the worst financial crisis of this age.
However, things started deteriorating quickly with the onset of civil
unrest in many nations in Africa and the Middle East and the deepening
sovereign debt crisis in Europe which had a cascading effect on the rest of
the globe including India. Though the Indian economy continued to
outperform most emerging markets during the fiscal year 2010-11 retaining
its position as amongst the fastest growing economies, as the year 2011
rolled out, the price pressures on oil and commodities together with the
persistently high inflation and standstill economic reforms evidently
decelerated the investment activities thereby slowing down the growth rate
which is considered reasonable under the circumstances. The slow down had
its effect on the performance of the manufacturing sector which n i turn
dented the industrial production. The farm sector development has been good
with adequate rainfall across the country and could probably help lessening
the impact of lower GDP projections.
With the global market environment and the domestic investment climate far
from conducive, the performance of capital goods took a beating in view of
the slackening pace of implementation of new projects eventhough they could
be seen in the channel. This had an impact on the Companys order profile
eventhough the Company could, as a whole, improve upon its order intake
year on year. However, considering the investments on the anvil, the
capital goods sector could have a significant role which could set off a
resurgence of the manufacturing sector especially with the proposed
unveiling of the National Manufacturing Policy. The Companys wide spectrum
of products and process solutions should provide the Company a good
platform to evolve a suitable business pattern to sustain the steady rate
of growth in this period of uncertainty while the continuous technological
advances of the Companys Principals as a part of its efforts to offer
products more suited to the needs of the customer could boost the prospects
as and when the economy turns for the better.
Opportunities:
Equipment Division:
Equipment Division, responsible for the sale of high speed separators, heat
exchangers, decanters, self cleaning filters and flow equipment caters to
the requirements of highly diversified industries in the domestic market.
The Division also accounts for the export of the above products to the
Principals. While the year 2011 witnessed good progress both on the
domestic and export fronts, strategies towards regaining market share and
creating new business opportunities directly and indirectly have been put
in place with a view to stimulate further growth which would follow through
in the current year.
Process Technology Division:
The Process Technology Division of the Company leverages the three core
technologies of separation, heat exchange and fluid handling with the
Company specific Drying and Evaporation technology, local fabrication
expertise and project engineering skills to offer products and engineered
solutions to varied industries.
The slackening pace of implementation of new projects and expansions that
set in 2010 continued through 2011. The Company could, however, sustain its
business on the back of some major orders from the food industry.
The wide spectrum of industries that this Segment caters to, indicates
towards retaining todays level of business under the current business
environment.
Parts and Service:
Parts and Service division which caters to the customers of both the above
Segments continues to focus on service while driving towards improving the
availability of spare parts. The Company has a well established sales and
service network providing closest proximity to the customers and
consequently good response time to their demands. The focus on service
business does also support the Companys efforts to persuade its customers
for upgradation/replacement for optimum performance of their processes
thereby paving the way for the installation of the latest and cost
efficient solutions and associated models of products. The Company is also
constantly enhancing the technical competence of its service force to
render prompt and quality service besides looking o t provide value added
services to boost its business potential.
Segmentwise performance:
Equipment Division:
The order intake of the Equipment Division in the domestic market developed
well thereby pushing along the sales revenues for the year 2011. With a
significant increase in the flow of orders from the Principals and the
Parts & Service business also looking up. the sales revenues of the
Equipment Division moved up by about 39% over the previous year. The order
book of the Division at the end of the year was reasonably good.
Total revenue of the Equipment Division for the year ended 31st December,
2011 was Rs.5,381.07 M representing about 46.62% of the total revenues.
This segment earned a profit before unallocated expenses and tax of
Rs.831.96 M. The capital employed for this segment was Rs.2,125.41 M.
Process Technology Division:
In the light of the uncertain business environment, the order intake for
the year under review was sluggish with some of the market segments facing
tough challenges. The tracking of the large installed base continued to aid
the Parts and Service business. In this scenario, the spill over of
deliveries of the previous year helped in augmentation of the sales
revenues for the year 2011 by about 45% year on year. With the order intake
for the year 2011 not growing, the order book of the Division at the end of
the year dropped down.
Total revenue of the Process Technology Division for the year ended 31st
December, 2011 was Rs.6,160.67 M representing about 53.38% of the total
revenues. This segment earned a profit before unallocated expenses and tax
of Rs.901.99 M. The capital employed for this segment was Rs.1,013.16 M.
Outlook:
The market potential for the Companys offerings both by way of products
and process solutions seems positive and the strategies for enhancing the
market share through introduction of newer and efficient models of
products, new applications and multiple channel selling are in place for
the challenges ahead. It is known that the gap between demand and supply is
widening which calls for scaling up the productivity through capital
investments. However, with the uncertain business environment, enjoined by
the lack of major policy reforms and high interest rates, there is a clog
in the investment activities resulting into lower business opportunities
for the Company. In such a scenario, it is difficult to predict the outlook
for the current year though the Company is looking ahead for a successful
performance to be derived from its strengths barring unforeseen
contingencies.
Risk and Concern:
While the stakes in the Projects business continue to be high considering
the long gestation period it also brings along the inherent risks like
variations in input prices, adverse development at customers end leading o
t project delays, prolonged project management, performance issues, impact
on profitability etc. Though every care is taken to mitigate the impact of
any adverse element, the inherent nature of projects business cannot be
devoid of such elements.
Business from certain sectors feature prominently in the Companys business
plan and any reversal of business cycle in such sectors could cause an
imbalance in the Companys business volumes.
Though the Companys products and process solutions are technically well
proven and the Company is a leading player in most of the business
segments, the competition s i quite handful not only from the local
companies forging tie-ups with the technology providers from abroad but
also from the international companies through the import route and through
their own manufacturing facilities. The increasing options for the
customers are leading to a cut-throat competition where the pricing still
assumes a lot of significance and wins over technology and in such
circumstances retaining market share will be a big challenge for the
Company.
The Companys exports, major portion of which accounts for supplies to the
Principals, now constitute a relevant portion of the total sales turnover.
In this scenario, the developments in global economy are always the driving
force behind the export performance of the Company. The currency risk is an
inherent part of doing exports business and with the usual volatility
attached to the exchange rates in line with global developments, the
Company is exposed to exchange rate fluctuations despite the Companys well
defined and conservative forex management policy.
Financial performance vis-a-vis operational performance:
I. Financial performance:
Total income for the year under review was at Rs.11,950.74 M. The profit
before interest, depreciation and tax was Rs.2,044.16 M. After providing
Rs.0.62 M for interest, Rs.139.34 M for depreciation and Rs.598.83 M for
taxation, the net profit for the year was Rs.1,305.37 M. While the book
value of the Companys shares stood increased to Rs.269.64, the earning per
share moved up to Rs.71.88 on the back of the rise in profitability. The
return on shareholders funds and the return on total capital employed was
26.66% and 38.89% respectively.
II. Operational performance:
The significant increase in the flow of orders from the Principals and some
major orders from the food industry boosted the aggregate order inflow for
the year past the ten billion rupee mark while the healthy order backlog at
the beginning of the year aided the Company to cross the ten billion rupee
milestone in the sales revenues also for the first time in the history of
the Company. The Parts and Service business riding on the back of the large
installed base, also registered a good growth on both the fronts. With the
aggregate order inflow for the year at Rs.11,126.59 M, the order book at
the end of the year stood at Rs.7,024.93 M.
A sizeable capital expenditure is proposed for the current year mainly for
enhancing the efficiencies of the manufacturing facilities besides
development of infrastructure to achieve optimum productivity. The Company
is also striving for enhancement of efficiency of certain processes given
the complexities involved. Besides, other business tools in the direction
towards a seamless work environment are also in advanced implementation
stage which should help to serve the Companys customers in a more
efficient manner.
With a view to give more thrust to the various market segments and enhance
the competence image in the eyes of the customer some changes were
implemented which has now got its roots and efforts are in progress to
strengthen the same in line with its strategies for the challenge ahead.
Internal control system & their adequacy:
The Company has established an adequate system of internal controls
commensurate to the size and nature of the Companys business. The internal
control system, while ensuring protection of companys assets and adherence
to the policies, rules and guidelines, is focussed on processes to ensure
integrity of the Companys financial accounting and reporting processes and
compliance with the Companys legal obligations besides providing for
automatic checks and balances.
The ERP system has been finetuned for achieving the desired objective.
The Company has a well defined risk management programme for identifying
and mitigating risks across all the functions which is reviewed by the
Board of Directors of the Company periodically.
The Company engages independent internal Auditors who conduct periodical
audits to ensure adequacy of internal control systems, adherence to
management policies and compliance with the law and regulations of the
country. The Reports of such audits are sent to the Management which
studies and takes corrective actions where appropriate, and are further
placed before the Audit Committee for their review. From time to time, the
Company arranges for audit of some of the key business processes and the
recommendations coming out of this process are taken for implementation in
right earnest.
The Company also intends to strengthen the internal audit system to cover
not only the transactions but also the key processes.
The Audit Committee, chaired by an independent Director conducts periodical
meetings with the Management, internal auditors and representatives of the
Companys statutory auditors to review the internal audit programme,
recommendations of the Statutory Auditors and the Managements responses
thereto besides reviewing the financial information and other issues
related to the Companys operations.
Material development in HR front:
During the year under review 197 new employees including 70 Graduate
Trainee engineers joined the Company. The Companys overall headcount as at
31st December 2011 was 1230 after taking into account the resignations and
retirement.
Through the year, the Company focused on competence development across the
Managerial cadre engaging them on several training programs for better
career growth opportunities within and across the sales companies in Alfa
Laval Group. Leadership development program is progressing well for shaping
up the current leaders in the Company for the future. The Company is also
working on the development of career path aligned to the roles and
competencies for optimum and efficient use of the available resources.
The industrial relations remained cordial at all locations of the company.
During the year under review, wage agreements with the staff union at Pune
and with the workmen at Sarole were signed. The Unions continue to interact
with the Management to nurture conducive work environment.
Cautionary statement:
This report contains some forward looking statements based on the data
available with the Company and on certain assumptions having regard to the
economic conditions, government policies, political developments within and
outside the country, factors governing the selling and marketing of its
equipment. The Company does not guarantee the accuracy of the assumptions
and the projected performance of the Company in future.
Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied herein.