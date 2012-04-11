Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Revenue
1,064.41
1,126.33
1,116.82
1,051.18
yoy growth (%)
-5.49
0.85
6.24
Raw materials
-527.97
-576.1
-572.34
-570.34
As % of sales
49.6
51.14
51.24
54.25
Employee costs
-124.34
-120.97
-114.81
-98.99
As % of sales
11.68
10.74
10.28
9.41
Other costs
-192.59
-219.7
-234.8
-221.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.09
19.5
21.02
21.02
Operating profit
219.5
209.55
194.85
160.79
OPM
20.62
18.6
17.44
15.29
Depreciation
-25.32
-21.46
-20.78
-18.28
Interest expense
-3.21
-3.9
-2.78
-2.69
Other income
38.51
32.91
28.93
28.91
Profit before tax
229.47
217.1
200.22
168.72
Taxes
-77.95
-70.17
-64.79
-53.73
Tax rate
-33.96
-32.32
-32.36
-31.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
151.52
146.93
135.43
114.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
151.52
146.93
135.43
114.99
yoy growth (%)
3.12
8.48
17.77
NPM
14.23
13.04
12.12
10.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.