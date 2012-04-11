iifl-logo-icon 1
Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,946.95
(0.13%)
Apr 11, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Revenue

1,064.41

1,126.33

1,116.82

1,051.18

yoy growth (%)

-5.49

0.85

6.24

Raw materials

-527.97

-576.1

-572.34

-570.34

As % of sales

49.6

51.14

51.24

54.25

Employee costs

-124.34

-120.97

-114.81

-98.99

As % of sales

11.68

10.74

10.28

9.41

Other costs

-192.59

-219.7

-234.8

-221.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.09

19.5

21.02

21.02

Operating profit

219.5

209.55

194.85

160.79

OPM

20.62

18.6

17.44

15.29

Depreciation

-25.32

-21.46

-20.78

-18.28

Interest expense

-3.21

-3.9

-2.78

-2.69

Other income

38.51

32.91

28.93

28.91

Profit before tax

229.47

217.1

200.22

168.72

Taxes

-77.95

-70.17

-64.79

-53.73

Tax rate

-33.96

-32.32

-32.36

-31.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

151.52

146.93

135.43

114.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

151.52

146.93

135.43

114.99

yoy growth (%)

3.12

8.48

17.77

NPM

14.23

13.04

12.12

10.93

