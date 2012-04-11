iifl-logo-icon 1
Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,946.95
(0.13%)
Apr 11, 2012

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Profit before tax

229.47

217.1

200.22

168.72

Depreciation

-25.32

-21.46

-20.78

-18.28

Tax paid

-77.95

-70.17

-64.79

-53.73

Working capital

7.28

-33.11

66.89

Other operating items

Operating

133.47

92.35

181.54

Capital expenditure

25.69

17.54

9.01

Free cash flow

159.16

109.89

190.55

Equity raised

1,737.72

1,443.85

1,172.98

Investing

143.97

178.64

111.29

Financing

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,040.86

1,732.39

1,474.82

