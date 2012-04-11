Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Profit before tax
229.47
217.1
200.22
168.72
Depreciation
-25.32
-21.46
-20.78
-18.28
Tax paid
-77.95
-70.17
-64.79
-53.73
Working capital
7.28
-33.11
66.89
Other operating items
Operating
133.47
92.35
181.54
Capital expenditure
25.69
17.54
9.01
Free cash flow
159.16
109.89
190.55
Equity raised
1,737.72
1,443.85
1,172.98
Investing
143.97
178.64
111.29
Financing
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,040.86
1,732.39
1,474.82
No Record Found
