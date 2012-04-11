Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Equity Capital
17.83
17.83
17.83
17.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
736.79
628.1
570.2
983.65
Net Worth
754.62
645.93
588.03
1,001.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
754.62
645.93
588.03
1,001.48
Fixed Assets
256.74
208.7
214.57
153.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
93.1
100.15
135.09
498.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
57.7
38.11
39.31
29.84
Networking Capital
188.48
170.26
88.59
188.64
Inventories
409.15
317.63
216.33
229.63
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
272.61
179.43
214.68
263.22
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
159.12
137.77
136.05
165.39
Sundry Creditors
-270.97
-188.29
-172.97
-180.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-381.43
-276.28
-305.49
-288.84
Cash
158.6
128.71
110.46
130.32
Total Assets
754.62
645.93
588.03
1,001.49
