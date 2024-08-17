Alfa-Laval India Pvt Ltd Summary

Alfa Laval India Ltd is the world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling. They are engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial equipment and process solutions. The company sells high speed separators, heat exchangers, and flow equipment amongst other products besides offering process solutions to various industries. The core operation of the company is based on three key technologies: heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. Alfa Laval India is an acknowledged supplier of Plate & Spiral Exchangers, Centrifugal Separators & Decanters and Sanitary Flow Equipment. They manufactures plant, machinery and equipment used in dairies, vegetable oils, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, petrochemicals, ship-building, general engineering, etc. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Satara and Sarole in Maharashtra.Alfa Laval India Ltd was incorporated as Vulcan Trading Company Pvt Ltd in the year 1937. In the year 1961, they set up a manufacturing unit at Pune in Maharashtra. In the year 1965, Vaulcan Trading merged with Alfa Laval Ltd and re-christened as Vulcan Laval Ltd. In the year 1987, the company got their present name Alfa Laval India Ltd. In the year 1993, the company became the subsidiary of Alfa Laval AB.In November 2001, Lavirds Knudsen Maskinfabrik India Ltd merged with the company. In the year 2002, Alfa Laval Financial Services Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary compnay has merged with the company. In February 2005, Skansen Engineering and Consultancy Company Ltd amalgamated with the company.In the year 2004, the company increased the production capacity of Separators, Decanters, Plate Heat Exchangers & Sprial Heat Exchangers and Fabrication Equipment by 200 Nos, 100 Nos, 20 Nos and 400 Tonnes respectively. In the year 2005, the further increased the production capacity of Decanters by 325 Nos.In the year 2006, they increased the production capacity of Plate Heat Exchangers & Sprial Heat Exchangers by 300 Nos to 3380 Nos. Also in the same year, they installed Lubricating Oil Filters with the capacity of 50 Nos. In the year 2007, they increased the production capacity of Separators, Decanters, Plate Heat Exchangers & Sprial Heat Exchangers and Lubricating Oil Filter by 575 Nos, 100 Nos, 1470 Nos and 300 Nos respectively.In September 2008, the company got an order for three thermal evaporation systems from Vedanta Aluminum Ltd. The order value is about 150 million Swedish Krona.