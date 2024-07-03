Summary

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (Erstwhile known K G Khosla Compressors Ltd.) a Kirloskar Group of Company was incorporated in Nov.74 as Khosla Compressors. Originally, the Company was promoted by K G Khosla. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. acquired additional 20,51,000 Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to SEBI in 1998-99. During the year 2002, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company merged with the Company and the name was changed to Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited.KPCL is a diversified product Company serving key sectors viz. Industrial, Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Food Processing markets. Presently, the Company is engaged into the business of Compression & Transmission segments, primarily serving sectors of oil & gas, steel, cement, engineering, food & beverage by offering engineered products and solutions. The Compression segment is engaged in design, manufacture, supply and erection / commissioning of wide range of air, gas and refrigeration compressors, packages & systems. The Transmission segment is engaged in design, manufacture and supply of railway traction gears and customized gearboxes for windmill, industrial and marine applications.The Company has started RoadRailer operations providing logistic services using rail network of Indian Railways with first and last mile operations carried on road. The Companys broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission and service products and systems. Companys manufactur

Read More