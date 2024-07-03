iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Share Price

1,459.5
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,540.9
  • Day's High1,544.1
  • 52 Wk High1,817
  • Prev. Close1,540.9
  • Day's Low1,454
  • 52 Wk Low 592.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,586.35
  • P/E51.11
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value157.1
  • EPS30.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,467.29
  • Div. Yield0.42
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jun, 2024

arrow

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

arrow

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.88%

Non-Promoter- 37.44%

Institutions: 37.44%

Non-Institutions: 23.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.96

12.93

12.89

12.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

911.68

782.25

645.57

575.79

Net Worth

924.64

795.18

658.46

588.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,021.17

823.26

821.12

600.49

yoy growth (%)

24.03

0.26

36.74

16.71

Raw materials

-560.31

-450.73

-444.41

-311.62

As % of sales

54.86

54.74

54.12

51.89

Employee costs

-129.48

-113.2

-111.49

-89.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

114.12

83.87

71.91

72.68

Depreciation

-35.21

-37.59

-32.56

-17.25

Tax paid

-29.2

-20.03

-18.42

-22.73

Working capital

-6.16

58.12

56.04

27.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.03

0.26

36.74

16.71

Op profit growth

23.06

29.61

18.13

21.5

EBIT growth

35.83

17.02

0.29

2

Net profit growth

33.02

19.34

7.1

-7.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

508.88

440.96

483.8

548.8

666.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

508.88

440.96

483.8

548.8

666.6

Other Operating Income

5.87

2.89

7.13

5.48

5.65

Other Income

13.47

10.65

8.17

7.36

7.9

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,176.2

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,153.55

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,345.45

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,246.3

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

477.95

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rahul C Kirloskar

Independent Director

G Krishna Rao

Independent Director

Sunil Shah Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitendra R Shah

Non Executive Director

Atul C Kirloskar

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Dua

Independent Director

Nalini Venkatesh

Managing Director

K Srinivasan

Independent Director

Tejas Deshpande

Non Executive Director

Mahesh R Chhabria

Independent Director

Pravir Vohra

Additional Director

Bimal Manu Tanna

Independent Director

Deepak Bagla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

Summary

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (Erstwhile known K G Khosla Compressors Ltd.) a Kirloskar Group of Company was incorporated in Nov.74 as Khosla Compressors. Originally, the Company was promoted by K G Khosla. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. acquired additional 20,51,000 Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to SEBI in 1998-99. During the year 2002, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company merged with the Company and the name was changed to Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited.KPCL is a diversified product Company serving key sectors viz. Industrial, Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Food Processing markets. Presently, the Company is engaged into the business of Compression & Transmission segments, primarily serving sectors of oil & gas, steel, cement, engineering, food & beverage by offering engineered products and solutions. The Compression segment is engaged in design, manufacture, supply and erection / commissioning of wide range of air, gas and refrigeration compressors, packages & systems. The Transmission segment is engaged in design, manufacture and supply of railway traction gears and customized gearboxes for windmill, industrial and marine applications.The Company has started RoadRailer operations providing logistic services using rail network of Indian Railways with first and last mile operations carried on road. The Companys broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission and service products and systems. Companys manufactur
Company FAQs

What is the Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd share price today?

The Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1459.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd is ₹9467.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd is 51.11 and 9.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd is ₹592.05 and ₹1817 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd?

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 152.09%, 6 Month at 14.74%, 3 Month at 18.64% and 1 Month at -11.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.89 %
Institutions - 37.44 %
Public - 23.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

