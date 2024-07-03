Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,540.9
Prev. Close₹1,540.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,586.35
Day's High₹1,544.1
Day's Low₹1,454
52 Week's High₹1,817
52 Week's Low₹592.05
Book Value₹157.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,467.29
P/E51.11
EPS30.16
Divi. Yield0.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.96
12.93
12.89
12.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
911.68
782.25
645.57
575.79
Net Worth
924.64
795.18
658.46
588.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,021.17
823.26
821.12
600.49
yoy growth (%)
24.03
0.26
36.74
16.71
Raw materials
-560.31
-450.73
-444.41
-311.62
As % of sales
54.86
54.74
54.12
51.89
Employee costs
-129.48
-113.2
-111.49
-89.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
114.12
83.87
71.91
72.68
Depreciation
-35.21
-37.59
-32.56
-17.25
Tax paid
-29.2
-20.03
-18.42
-22.73
Working capital
-6.16
58.12
56.04
27.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.03
0.26
36.74
16.71
Op profit growth
23.06
29.61
18.13
21.5
EBIT growth
35.83
17.02
0.29
2
Net profit growth
33.02
19.34
7.1
-7.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
508.88
440.96
483.8
548.8
666.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
508.88
440.96
483.8
548.8
666.6
Other Operating Income
5.87
2.89
7.13
5.48
5.65
Other Income
13.47
10.65
8.17
7.36
7.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,176.2
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,153.55
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,345.45
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,246.3
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
477.95
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rahul C Kirloskar
Independent Director
G Krishna Rao
Independent Director
Sunil Shah Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jitendra R Shah
Non Executive Director
Atul C Kirloskar
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Dua
Independent Director
Nalini Venkatesh
Managing Director
K Srinivasan
Independent Director
Tejas Deshpande
Non Executive Director
Mahesh R Chhabria
Independent Director
Pravir Vohra
Additional Director
Bimal Manu Tanna
Independent Director
Deepak Bagla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
Summary
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (Erstwhile known K G Khosla Compressors Ltd.) a Kirloskar Group of Company was incorporated in Nov.74 as Khosla Compressors. Originally, the Company was promoted by K G Khosla. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd. acquired additional 20,51,000 Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to SEBI in 1998-99. During the year 2002, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company merged with the Company and the name was changed to Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited.KPCL is a diversified product Company serving key sectors viz. Industrial, Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Food Processing markets. Presently, the Company is engaged into the business of Compression & Transmission segments, primarily serving sectors of oil & gas, steel, cement, engineering, food & beverage by offering engineered products and solutions. The Compression segment is engaged in design, manufacture, supply and erection / commissioning of wide range of air, gas and refrigeration compressors, packages & systems. The Transmission segment is engaged in design, manufacture and supply of railway traction gears and customized gearboxes for windmill, industrial and marine applications.The Company has started RoadRailer operations providing logistic services using rail network of Indian Railways with first and last mile operations carried on road. The Companys broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission and service products and systems. Companys manufactur
Read More
The Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1459.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd is ₹9467.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd is 51.11 and 9.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd is ₹592.05 and ₹1817 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 152.09%, 6 Month at 14.74%, 3 Month at 18.64% and 1 Month at -11.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.