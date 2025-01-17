Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.4
-8.85
-11.84
-17.67
Op profit growth
77.31
-50.25
-19.84
-20.61
EBIT growth
120.57
-61.25
-18.43
-20.41
Net profit growth
105.28
-50.92
-24.98
-21.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.72
6.32
11.59
12.75
EBIT margin
9.77
5.11
12.02
13
Net profit margin
7.23
4.06
7.54
8.87
RoCE
15.63
7.48
20.14
27.11
RoNW
2.91
1.5
3.23
4.85
RoA
2.89
1.48
3.16
4.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
25.41
11.97
25.72
34.05
Dividend per share
7
5
10
12
Cash EPS
13.78
-0.76
18.14
28.95
Book value per share
256.16
235.94
227.93
211.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.27
9.12
3.22
2.58
P/CEPS
9.72
-143.46
4.56
3.03
P/B
0.52
0.46
0.36
0.41
EV/EBIDTA
12.14
16.41
7.26
6.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
29.37
43.12
41.12
37.03
Tax payout
-30.7
-25.93
-39.12
-33.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
94.11
105.01
91.25
88.82
Inventory days
41.32
41.23
43.07
51.39
Creditor days
-75.1
-74.94
-67.98
-73.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3,170.69
-1,194
-167.07
-54.3
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.06
-0.04
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.5
-0.74
-0.23
-0.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.88
-51.15
-54.42
-51.86
Employee costs
-16.1
-18.64
-16.71
-14.62
Other costs
-21.28
-23.87
-17.26
-20.75
