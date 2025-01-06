iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,459.5
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

114.12

83.87

71.91

72.68

Depreciation

-35.21

-37.59

-32.56

-17.25

Tax paid

-29.2

-20.03

-18.42

-22.73

Working capital

-6.16

58.12

56.04

27.32

Other operating items

Operating

43.53

84.37

76.97

60

Capital expenditure

77.61

2.44

184.62

-118.09

Free cash flow

121.14

86.81

261.59

-58.08

Equity raised

1,146.78

993.73

894.37

811.71

Investing

-17.79

85.55

-61.02

-19.63

Financing

-33.6

12.91

27.76

0.83

Dividends paid

10.31

0

17.34

0

Net in cash

1,226.85

1,179

1,140.04

734.83

