Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
114.12
83.87
71.91
72.68
Depreciation
-35.21
-37.59
-32.56
-17.25
Tax paid
-29.2
-20.03
-18.42
-22.73
Working capital
-6.16
58.12
56.04
27.32
Other operating items
Operating
43.53
84.37
76.97
60
Capital expenditure
77.61
2.44
184.62
-118.09
Free cash flow
121.14
86.81
261.59
-58.08
Equity raised
1,146.78
993.73
894.37
811.71
Investing
-17.79
85.55
-61.02
-19.63
Financing
-33.6
12.91
27.76
0.83
Dividends paid
10.31
0
17.34
0
Net in cash
1,226.85
1,179
1,140.04
734.83
