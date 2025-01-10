Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.96
12.93
12.89
12.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
911.68
782.25
645.57
575.79
Net Worth
924.64
795.18
658.46
588.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0.78
1.02
1.24
40.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.54
16.21
8.21
6.17
Total Liabilities
948.96
812.41
667.91
634.97
Fixed Assets
266.81
247.16
240.26
182.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
358.23
245.65
205.48
223.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.52
3.09
2.79
2.88
Networking Capital
265.27
277.06
180.6
173.51
Inventories
202.49
176.79
202.75
114.37
Inventory Days
72.46
50.7
Sundry Debtors
374.65
329.17
298.83
308.1
Debtor Days
106.81
136.59
Other Current Assets
129.74
91.31
38.53
43.34
Sundry Creditors
-202.74
-156.98
-170.37
-145.66
Creditor Days
60.89
64.57
Other Current Liabilities
-238.87
-163.23
-189.14
-146.64
Cash
53.12
39.44
38.79
52.36
Total Assets
948.95
812.4
667.92
634.96
