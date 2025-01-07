Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,021.17
823.26
821.12
600.49
yoy growth (%)
24.03
0.26
36.74
16.71
Raw materials
-560.31
-450.73
-444.41
-311.62
As % of sales
54.86
54.74
54.12
51.89
Employee costs
-129.48
-113.2
-111.49
-89.18
As % of sales
12.68
13.75
13.57
14.85
Other costs
-192.25
-146.28
-177.99
-125.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.82
17.76
21.67
20.95
Operating profit
139.12
113.04
87.21
73.82
OPM
13.62
13.73
10.62
12.29
Depreciation
-35.21
-37.59
-32.56
-17.25
Interest expense
-2.1
-1.69
-1.2
-0.22
Other income
12.32
10.11
18.46
16.33
Profit before tax
114.12
83.87
71.91
72.68
Taxes
-29.2
-20.03
-18.42
-22.73
Tax rate
-25.58
-23.88
-25.61
-31.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
84.92
63.84
53.49
49.94
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
84.92
63.84
53.49
49.94
yoy growth (%)
33.02
19.34
7.1
-7.13
NPM
8.31
7.75
6.51
8.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.