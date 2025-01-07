iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,487.05
(1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,021.17

823.26

821.12

600.49

yoy growth (%)

24.03

0.26

36.74

16.71

Raw materials

-560.31

-450.73

-444.41

-311.62

As % of sales

54.86

54.74

54.12

51.89

Employee costs

-129.48

-113.2

-111.49

-89.18

As % of sales

12.68

13.75

13.57

14.85

Other costs

-192.25

-146.28

-177.99

-125.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.82

17.76

21.67

20.95

Operating profit

139.12

113.04

87.21

73.82

OPM

13.62

13.73

10.62

12.29

Depreciation

-35.21

-37.59

-32.56

-17.25

Interest expense

-2.1

-1.69

-1.2

-0.22

Other income

12.32

10.11

18.46

16.33

Profit before tax

114.12

83.87

71.91

72.68

Taxes

-29.2

-20.03

-18.42

-22.73

Tax rate

-25.58

-23.88

-25.61

-31.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

84.92

63.84

53.49

49.94

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

84.92

63.84

53.49

49.94

yoy growth (%)

33.02

19.34

7.1

-7.13

NPM

8.31

7.75

6.51

8.31

