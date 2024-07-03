Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
325.91
264.17
347.21
401.24
472.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
325.91
264.17
347.21
401.24
472.43
Other Operating Income
5.03
1.99
5.83
3.5
4.46
Other Income
10.17
5.56
4.79
5.2
6.47
Total Income
341.11
271.72
357.83
409.94
483.36
Total Expenditure
306.99
263.26
313.74
350.09
403.3
PBIDT
34.12
8.46
44.09
59.85
80.06
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.26
1.08
1.07
PBDT
34.11
8.45
43.83
58.77
78.99
Depreciation
13.17
13.99
9.56
9.57
8.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.47
-2.18
11.95
16.02
21.22
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
15.47
-3.36
22.32
33.18
49.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.47
-3.36
22.32
33.18
49.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.47
-3.36
22.32
33.18
49.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.05
0
17.38
25.84
38.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.84
12.84
12.84
12.84
12.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
41,24,214
41,24,214
0
56,70,355
Public Shareholding (%)
0
32.11
32.11
0
44.15
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
87,20,124
87,20,124
0
71,73,983
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
67.89
67.89
0
55.85
PBIDTM(%)
10.46
3.2
12.69
14.91
16.94
PBDTM(%)
10.46
3.19
12.62
14.64
16.71
PATM(%)
4.74
-1.27
6.42
8.26
10.43
