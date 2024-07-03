Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
285.07
223.81
277.98
162.98
225.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
285.07
223.81
277.98
162.98
225.39
Other Operating Income
2.35
3.52
1.56
1.33
4.1
Other Income
8.28
5.19
6.43
4.22
4.45
Total Income
295.7
232.52
285.97
168.53
233.94
Total Expenditure
248.68
210.71
243.83
169.22
200.85
PBIDT
47.02
21.81
42.14
-0.69
33.09
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.15
PBDT
47.01
21.8
42.13
-0.7
32.94
Depreciation
11.11
7.97
9.73
9.17
6.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.76
3.51
9.84
-4
11.25
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
24.14
10.32
22.56
-5.87
14.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26.48
10.32
23.8
-5.87
16.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
26.48
10.32
23.8
-5.87
16.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.62
8.04
18.54
0
12.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.84
12.84
12.84
12.84
12.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
41,21,214
0
41,21,214
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
32.11
0
32.11
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
87,20,124
0
87,20,124
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
67.89
0
67.89
PBIDTM(%)
16.49
9.74
15.15
-0.42
14.68
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
8.46
4.61
8.11
-3.6
6.55
