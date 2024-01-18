iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Dividend

1,337.15
(-2.10%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:39:59 PM

Kirl.Pneumatic CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Apr 202412 Jul 2024-4200Final
The Board of Directors at it s Meeting held on April 25, 2024 have recommended a final dividend of 200% (Rs. 4./ - per equit y share) for the Financial Year 2023-24, subj ect to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 and shall be paid through National Elec tronic Clearing System (NECS) or v id e dividend warrants as the case may be. The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders shall be paid on or after July 20, 2024.
Dividend24 Jan 20246 Feb 20246 Feb 20242.5125Interim
The Board of Directors at the said Meeting also declared an interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50 (125 %) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 which shall be paid through National Electronic Clearing System (NECS) or vide dividend warrants, as the case may be.

