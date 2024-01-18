|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|-
|4
|200
|Final
|The Board of Directors at it s Meeting held on April 25, 2024 have recommended a final dividend of 200% (Rs. 4./ - per equit y share) for the Financial Year 2023-24, subj ect to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 and shall be paid through National Elec tronic Clearing System (NECS) or v id e dividend warrants as the case may be. The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders shall be paid on or after July 20, 2024.
|Dividend
|24 Jan 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|The Board of Directors at the said Meeting also declared an interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50 (125 %) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 which shall be paid through National Electronic Clearing System (NECS) or vide dividend warrants, as the case may be.
