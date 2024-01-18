The Board of Directors at it s Meeting held on April 25, 2024 have recommended a final dividend of 200% (Rs. 4./ - per equit y share) for the Financial Year 2023-24, subj ect to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 and shall be paid through National Elec tronic Clearing System (NECS) or v id e dividend warrants as the case may be. The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders shall be paid on or after July 20, 2024.