Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd Board Meeting

Kirl.Pneumatic CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
KIRLOSKAR PNEUMATIC CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
KIRLOSKAR PNEUMATIC CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on July 20, 2024 has approved the following: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Quarterly Results & Audited Results Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
KIRLOSKAR PNEUMATIC CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and also to consider declaration of interim dividend if any to the equity shareholders. Interim Dividend Outcome Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Kirl.Pneumatic: Related News

No Record Found

