Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Bata India Ltd
1460.8
|39.20
|2.76
|18775.30
|76.35
Superhouse Ltd
208.4
|0.10
|0.05
|229.76
|26.65
Zenith Exports Ltd
281
|-4.95
|-1.73
|151.74
|0
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
609.05
|-6.65
|-1.08
|2676.93
|19.69
Liberty Shoes Ltd
491.9
|-3.05
|-0.62
|838.20
|52.47
Mirza International Ltd
38.54
|0.06
|0.16
|532.63
|52.09
Bhartiya International Ltd
810
|-17.45
|-2.11
|988.96
|52.77
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
633.3
|1.95
|0.31
|15765.28
|87.18
Metro Brands Ltd
1268.2
|-16.30
|-1.27
|34503.02
|83.66
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
5.2
|0.30
|6.12
|7.27
|0
Khadim India Ltd
368.2
|-1.25
|-0.34
|676.69
|115.98
AKI India Ltd
12.01
|-0.50
|-4.00
|106.33
|105.5
Campus Activewear Ltd
307.85
|-4.35
|-1.39
|9401.69
|97.81
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
