Summary

Incorporated as Bhartiya Galecha Industries Pvt Ltd, Bhartiya International Ltd (BIL) got its present name on 9 Jul.93. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Jan.94. It initially started with export of carpets and subsequently, diversified into the manufacture and export of high-fashion leather garments. BIL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of leather products and textile products.The company procures carpets from the main carpet producing areas in the country -- the Mirzapur/Varanasi belt, UP; Amritsar and Jaipur. Leather garments are manufactured at in-house manufacturing facilities and dedicated fabrication units. It set up a modern state-of-the-art facility at Bangalore to manufacture leather garments (inst. cap.: 54,000 pa). The entire plant and machinery for the project were imported from Singer Nikko Company, Japan. It came out with a public issue of shares at a premium in Oct.94 to part-finance this expansion.BIL has entered into tie-ups with Emerald Leather Overseas and Mathi Leather Tanneries to procure finished leather. It proposes to set up a tannery and integrate forward into the production of more value-added items, involving a total outlay of around Rs 25 cr. In 1995-96, the company proposed to enter the leather shoes sector. BIL is synonymous with only the best creation in designer quality leather apparels. It defines style and finesse to make each product a collectors item that is comparable with the best in the world tod

