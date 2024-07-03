Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLeather
Open₹800
Prev. Close₹810
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.63
Day's High₹801
Day's Low₹771.1
52 Week's High₹852
52 Week's Low₹246.25
Book Value₹290.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)952.33
P/E52.49
EPS15.9
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.21
12.21
12.21
12.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.89
307.22
291.39
279.2
Net Worth
337.1
319.43
303.6
291.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
396.77
574.67
518.25
472.54
yoy growth (%)
-30.95
10.88
9.67
6.08
Raw materials
-211.91
-316.54
-295.49
-278.72
As % of sales
53.4
55.08
57.01
58.98
Employee costs
-36.5
-40.82
-34.61
-33.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.37
25
20.41
19.33
Depreciation
-8.35
-8.73
-6.28
-4.59
Tax paid
-0.79
-3.49
-7.27
-6.85
Working capital
-5.26
119.69
67.33
55.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.95
10.88
9.67
6.08
Op profit growth
-44.7
38.65
22.23
-14.19
EBIT growth
-46.71
27.44
14.92
-7.35
Net profit growth
-92.65
63.78
5.2
-15.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
777.52
798.6
693.51
548.39
720.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
777.52
798.6
693.51
548.39
720.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.92
51.52
32.17
4.95
4.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Snehdeep Aggarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nikhil Aggarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Robert Burton Moore Jr
Whole-time Director
Manoj Khattar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S M Swati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogesh Kumar Gautam
Independent Director
Navkiran Singh Ghei
Independent Director
Vivek Kapur
Independent Director
Deepak Bhojwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bhartiya International Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Bhartiya Galecha Industries Pvt Ltd, Bhartiya International Ltd (BIL) got its present name on 9 Jul.93. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Jan.94. It initially started with export of carpets and subsequently, diversified into the manufacture and export of high-fashion leather garments. BIL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of leather products and textile products.The company procures carpets from the main carpet producing areas in the country -- the Mirzapur/Varanasi belt, UP; Amritsar and Jaipur. Leather garments are manufactured at in-house manufacturing facilities and dedicated fabrication units. It set up a modern state-of-the-art facility at Bangalore to manufacture leather garments (inst. cap.: 54,000 pa). The entire plant and machinery for the project were imported from Singer Nikko Company, Japan. It came out with a public issue of shares at a premium in Oct.94 to part-finance this expansion.BIL has entered into tie-ups with Emerald Leather Overseas and Mathi Leather Tanneries to procure finished leather. It proposes to set up a tannery and integrate forward into the production of more value-added items, involving a total outlay of around Rs 25 cr. In 1995-96, the company proposed to enter the leather shoes sector. BIL is synonymous with only the best creation in designer quality leather apparels. It defines style and finesse to make each product a collectors item that is comparable with the best in the world tod
Read More
The Bhartiya International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹780 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhartiya International Ltd is ₹952.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhartiya International Ltd is 52.49 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhartiya International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhartiya International Ltd is ₹246.25 and ₹852 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhartiya International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.74%, 3 Years at 36.53%, 1 Year at 133.50%, 6 Month at 71.12%, 3 Month at 26.85% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.