Bhartiya International Ltd Share Price

780
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open800
  • Day's High801
  • 52 Wk High852
  • Prev. Close810
  • Day's Low771.1
  • 52 Wk Low 246.25
  • Turnover (lac)10.63
  • P/E52.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value290.26
  • EPS15.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)952.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bhartiya International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

800

Prev. Close

810

Turnover(Lac.)

10.63

Day's High

801

Day's Low

771.1

52 Week's High

852

52 Week's Low

246.25

Book Value

290.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

952.33

P/E

52.49

EPS

15.9

Divi. Yield

0

Bhartiya International Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Bhartiya International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Bhartiya International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.34%

Non-Promoter- 8.30%

Institutions: 8.30%

Non-Institutions: 34.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bhartiya International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.21

12.21

12.21

12.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

324.89

307.22

291.39

279.2

Net Worth

337.1

319.43

303.6

291.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

396.77

574.67

518.25

472.54

yoy growth (%)

-30.95

10.88

9.67

6.08

Raw materials

-211.91

-316.54

-295.49

-278.72

As % of sales

53.4

55.08

57.01

58.98

Employee costs

-36.5

-40.82

-34.61

-33.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.37

25

20.41

19.33

Depreciation

-8.35

-8.73

-6.28

-4.59

Tax paid

-0.79

-3.49

-7.27

-6.85

Working capital

-5.26

119.69

67.33

55.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.95

10.88

9.67

6.08

Op profit growth

-44.7

38.65

22.23

-14.19

EBIT growth

-46.71

27.44

14.92

-7.35

Net profit growth

-92.65

63.78

5.2

-15.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

777.52

798.6

693.51

548.39

720.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

777.52

798.6

693.51

548.39

720.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.92

51.52

32.17

4.95

4.36

View Annually Results

Bhartiya International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bhartiya International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Snehdeep Aggarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nikhil Aggarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Robert Burton Moore Jr

Whole-time Director

Manoj Khattar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S M Swati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogesh Kumar Gautam

Independent Director

Navkiran Singh Ghei

Independent Director

Vivek Kapur

Independent Director

Deepak Bhojwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhartiya International Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Bhartiya Galecha Industries Pvt Ltd, Bhartiya International Ltd (BIL) got its present name on 9 Jul.93. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Jan.94. It initially started with export of carpets and subsequently, diversified into the manufacture and export of high-fashion leather garments. BIL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of leather products and textile products.The company procures carpets from the main carpet producing areas in the country -- the Mirzapur/Varanasi belt, UP; Amritsar and Jaipur. Leather garments are manufactured at in-house manufacturing facilities and dedicated fabrication units. It set up a modern state-of-the-art facility at Bangalore to manufacture leather garments (inst. cap.: 54,000 pa). The entire plant and machinery for the project were imported from Singer Nikko Company, Japan. It came out with a public issue of shares at a premium in Oct.94 to part-finance this expansion.BIL has entered into tie-ups with Emerald Leather Overseas and Mathi Leather Tanneries to procure finished leather. It proposes to set up a tannery and integrate forward into the production of more value-added items, involving a total outlay of around Rs 25 cr. In 1995-96, the company proposed to enter the leather shoes sector. BIL is synonymous with only the best creation in designer quality leather apparels. It defines style and finesse to make each product a collectors item that is comparable with the best in the world tod
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bhartiya International Ltd share price today?

The Bhartiya International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹780 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhartiya International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhartiya International Ltd is ₹952.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhartiya International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhartiya International Ltd is 52.49 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhartiya International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhartiya International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhartiya International Ltd is ₹246.25 and ₹852 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhartiya International Ltd?

Bhartiya International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.74%, 3 Years at 36.53%, 1 Year at 133.50%, 6 Month at 71.12%, 3 Month at 26.85% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhartiya International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhartiya International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.35 %
Institutions - 8.31 %
Public - 34.35 %

