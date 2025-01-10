Bhartiya International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.21
12.21
12.21
12.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
324.89
307.22
291.39
279.2
Net Worth
337.1
319.43
303.6
291.4
Minority Interest
Debt
487.84
462.02
437.48
394.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.74
9.13
8.49
7.56
Total Liabilities
834.68
790.58
749.57
693.17
Fixed Assets
138.18
141.84
129.56
108.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
65.76
65.76
65.76
65.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.29
1.17
0.13
0.94
Networking Capital
579.42
553.59
503.76
490.92
Inventories
557.59
505.3
446.8
403.13
Inventory Days
370.84
Sundry Debtors
103.18
84.52
83.88
77.74
Debtor Days
71.51
Other Current Assets
81.38
76.34
68.46
73.95
Sundry Creditors
-96.05
-71.92
-69.74
-20.96
Creditor Days
19.28
Other Current Liabilities
-66.68
-40.65
-25.64
-42.94
Cash
50
28.21
50.36
26.71
Total Assets
834.65
790.57
749.57
693.18
