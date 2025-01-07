iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhartiya International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

786.9
(2.06%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

396.77

574.67

518.25

472.54

yoy growth (%)

-30.95

10.88

9.67

6.08

Raw materials

-211.91

-316.54

-295.49

-278.72

As % of sales

53.4

55.08

57.01

58.98

Employee costs

-36.5

-40.82

-34.61

-33.17

As % of sales

9.2

7.1

6.67

7.01

Other costs

-118.71

-163.69

-149.49

-129.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.91

28.48

28.84

27.3

Operating profit

29.64

53.6

38.66

31.62

OPM

7.47

9.32

7.46

6.69

Depreciation

-8.35

-8.73

-6.28

-4.59

Interest expense

-23.18

-22.96

-17.22

-13.41

Other income

4.27

3.08

5.26

5.71

Profit before tax

2.37

25

20.41

19.33

Taxes

-0.79

-3.49

-7.27

-6.85

Tax rate

-33.61

-13.97

-35.66

-35.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.57

21.5

13.13

12.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.57

21.5

13.13

12.48

yoy growth (%)

-92.65

63.78

5.2

-15.48

NPM

0.39

3.74

2.53

2.64

