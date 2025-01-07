Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
396.77
574.67
518.25
472.54
yoy growth (%)
-30.95
10.88
9.67
6.08
Raw materials
-211.91
-316.54
-295.49
-278.72
As % of sales
53.4
55.08
57.01
58.98
Employee costs
-36.5
-40.82
-34.61
-33.17
As % of sales
9.2
7.1
6.67
7.01
Other costs
-118.71
-163.69
-149.49
-129.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.91
28.48
28.84
27.3
Operating profit
29.64
53.6
38.66
31.62
OPM
7.47
9.32
7.46
6.69
Depreciation
-8.35
-8.73
-6.28
-4.59
Interest expense
-23.18
-22.96
-17.22
-13.41
Other income
4.27
3.08
5.26
5.71
Profit before tax
2.37
25
20.41
19.33
Taxes
-0.79
-3.49
-7.27
-6.85
Tax rate
-33.61
-13.97
-35.66
-35.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.57
21.5
13.13
12.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.57
21.5
13.13
12.48
yoy growth (%)
-92.65
63.78
5.2
-15.48
NPM
0.39
3.74
2.53
2.64
