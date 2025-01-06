iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhartiya International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

771
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhartiya International Ltd

Bhartiya Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.37

25

20.41

19.33

Depreciation

-8.35

-8.73

-6.28

-4.59

Tax paid

-0.79

-3.49

-7.27

-6.85

Working capital

-5.26

119.69

67.33

55.37

Other operating items

Operating

-12.03

132.46

74.17

63.26

Capital expenditure

4.64

40.32

11.15

-1.42

Free cash flow

-7.39

172.78

85.32

61.84

Equity raised

554.99

497.99

457.12

401.66

Investing

0

-5.98

0.35

10.82

Financing

5.46

93.55

80.25

47.71

Dividends paid

0

0

1.46

1.4

Net in cash

553.06

758.33

624.51

523.44

