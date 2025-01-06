Bhartiya International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.37
25
20.41
19.33
Depreciation
-8.35
-8.73
-6.28
-4.59
Tax paid
-0.79
-3.49
-7.27
-6.85
Working capital
-5.26
119.69
67.33
55.37
Other operating items
Operating
-12.03
132.46
74.17
63.26
Capital expenditure
4.64
40.32
11.15
-1.42
Free cash flow
-7.39
172.78
85.32
61.84
Equity raised
554.99
497.99
457.12
401.66
Investing
0
-5.98
0.35
10.82
Financing
5.46
93.55
80.25
47.71
Dividends paid
0
0
1.46
1.4
Net in cash
553.06
758.33
624.51
523.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.