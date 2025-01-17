iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhartiya International Ltd Key Ratios

785
(-0.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhartiya International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.9

1.43

10.68

3.17

Op profit growth

-45.96

27.36

15.88

-14.48

EBIT growth

-50.31

15.91

14.84

-9.81

Net profit growth

-128.89

21.79

-3.25

-26.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.87

8.27

6.59

6.29

EBIT margin

4.89

7.49

6.55

6.32

Net profit margin

-1.12

2.95

2.45

2.81

RoCE

3.4

7.09

7.34

8.2

RoNW

-0.44

1.47

1.36

1.84

RoA

-0.19

0.69

0.68

0.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.06

17.42

14.31

15.33

Dividend per share

0

0

1.2

1.2

Cash EPS

-13.5

9.25

8.19

10.25

Book value per share

278.89

284.18

307.76

226.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

-33.88

4.24

27.5

34.69

P/CEPS

-12.69

7.99

48.02

51.86

P/B

0.61

0.26

1.27

2.34

EV/EBIDTA

16.31

7.34

14.65

17.93

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

8.06

7.8

Tax payout

-9.51

-14.97

-31.16

-30.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

88.68

80.31

72.47

51.51

Inventory days

282.18

195.03

160.16

151.66

Creditor days

-51.8

-61.96

-57.01

-28.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.12

-2.16

-2.38

-2.91

Net debt / equity

1.16

1.09

0.83

0.79

Net debt / op. profit

12.33

6.36

6.69

5.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.43

-58.65

-63.08

-64.15

Employee costs

-8.4

-6.62

-6.74

-7.06

Other costs

-25.28

-26.44

-23.57

-22.48

Bhartiya Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhartiya International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.