|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.9
1.43
10.68
3.17
Op profit growth
-45.96
27.36
15.88
-14.48
EBIT growth
-50.31
15.91
14.84
-9.81
Net profit growth
-128.89
21.79
-3.25
-26.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.87
8.27
6.59
6.29
EBIT margin
4.89
7.49
6.55
6.32
Net profit margin
-1.12
2.95
2.45
2.81
RoCE
3.4
7.09
7.34
8.2
RoNW
-0.44
1.47
1.36
1.84
RoA
-0.19
0.69
0.68
0.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.06
17.42
14.31
15.33
Dividend per share
0
0
1.2
1.2
Cash EPS
-13.5
9.25
8.19
10.25
Book value per share
278.89
284.18
307.76
226.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
-33.88
4.24
27.5
34.69
P/CEPS
-12.69
7.99
48.02
51.86
P/B
0.61
0.26
1.27
2.34
EV/EBIDTA
16.31
7.34
14.65
17.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.06
7.8
Tax payout
-9.51
-14.97
-31.16
-30.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.68
80.31
72.47
51.51
Inventory days
282.18
195.03
160.16
151.66
Creditor days
-51.8
-61.96
-57.01
-28.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.12
-2.16
-2.38
-2.91
Net debt / equity
1.16
1.09
0.83
0.79
Net debt / op. profit
12.33
6.36
6.69
5.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.43
-58.65
-63.08
-64.15
Employee costs
-8.4
-6.62
-6.74
-7.06
Other costs
-25.28
-26.44
-23.57
-22.48
