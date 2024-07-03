Bhartiya International Ltd Summary

Incorporated as Bhartiya Galecha Industries Pvt Ltd, Bhartiya International Ltd (BIL) got its present name on 9 Jul.93. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Jan.94. It initially started with export of carpets and subsequently, diversified into the manufacture and export of high-fashion leather garments. BIL is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of leather products and textile products.The company procures carpets from the main carpet producing areas in the country -- the Mirzapur/Varanasi belt, UP; Amritsar and Jaipur. Leather garments are manufactured at in-house manufacturing facilities and dedicated fabrication units. It set up a modern state-of-the-art facility at Bangalore to manufacture leather garments (inst. cap.: 54,000 pa). The entire plant and machinery for the project were imported from Singer Nikko Company, Japan. It came out with a public issue of shares at a premium in Oct.94 to part-finance this expansion.BIL has entered into tie-ups with Emerald Leather Overseas and Mathi Leather Tanneries to procure finished leather. It proposes to set up a tannery and integrate forward into the production of more value-added items, involving a total outlay of around Rs 25 cr. In 1995-96, the company proposed to enter the leather shoes sector. BIL is synonymous with only the best creation in designer quality leather apparels. It defines style and finesse to make each product a collectors item that is comparable with the best in the world today. Company received the prestigious National Export Awardfrom the President of India. It also received an award from Council for Leather Exports for showing commendable performance among the exporters in the highest category of leather garment exports. BIL has plans to design & create more fashion product and launch it in fashion capital of the globle. The Company is all set to take a plunge into new areas of fashion & give itself a distinct entity. Company open branch at Italy for marketing high-end garments in Europe under its own label Monks Italia. In addition this trading branch patronize various private label customers from all over the world.During 2005-06, the Company ventured into the finished leather business.During the year 2006-07, Bhartiya International SEZ Limited was incorporated as subsidiary of the Company and resulting, World Fashion Trade Ltd. became a direct subsidiary of the Company. Further, the Company acquired one company named Design Industry Limited, Hong Kong through its wholly owned subsidiary Ultima S.A. during 2014. Two new subsidiaries, Bhartiya Urban Infrastructure Limited and Design Industry China Limited, were acquired during 2015-16. During 2017-18, Bhartiya Urban Infrastructure & Land Development Co. Pvt. Ltd. an Associate Company of the Company was merged with Bhartiya City Developers Pvt. Ltd., which ceased to exist. Accordingly, Bhartiya City Developers Pvt. Ltd. became an Associate of the Company.