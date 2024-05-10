|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 May 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|Preferential Issue of upto 12,01,000 (Twelve lakhs One Thousand) Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) at an issue price of Rs.430/- EGM 03/06/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 10.05.2024) Newspaper Publication- Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting & Remote e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) Proceedings of the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 3rd June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)
