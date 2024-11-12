|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|BHARTIYA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 2:00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (LISTING REGULATIONS) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|BHARTIYA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING Outcome of Board Meeting This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 9th August, 2024, commenced at 11:30 hour and concluded at 15:15 hour, has considered and approved inter-alia the following matters: 1) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2) Continuation of Mr. Robert Burton Moore Jr. (DIN: 08108097) as a Non-Executive Director beyond the age of 75 years, subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). 3) Re-appointment of Ms. Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi (DIN:06844250) as Independent Director for second term, subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|BHARTIYA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 {LISTING REGULATIONS) OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 {LISTING REGULATIONS) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|BHARTIYA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation under Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Preferential Issue of upto 12,01,000 (Twelve lakhs One Thousand) Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) at an issue price of Rs.430/- (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|BHARTIYA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING. Inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
