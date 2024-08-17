iifl-logo-icon 1
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Share Price

5.2
(6.12%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

5.15

Prev. Close

4.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.72

Day's High

5.35

Day's Low

5.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-26.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 AM
Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.37%

Non-Promoter- 84.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

13.99

13.99

15.31

15.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-51.32

154.87

145.23

122.49

Net Worth

-37.33

168.86

160.54

137.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

267.94

427.42

621

yoy growth (%)

-37.31

-31.17

Raw materials

-231.94

-283.36

-450.86

As % of sales

86.56

66.29

72.6

Employee costs

-36.73

-40.12

-52.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-80.53

10.04

30.61

Depreciation

-8.78

-9.92

-9.57

Tax paid

13.91

-1.28

-7.97

Working capital

-190.66

5.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.31

-31.17

Op profit growth

-151.18

-18.41

EBIT growth

-172.24

-21.2

Net profit growth

-4,062.47

-76.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

587.15

610.83

465.32

343.79

214.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

587.15

610.83

465.32

343.79

214.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.59

0.44

3.82

3.26

0.28

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Tarun Oberoi

Whole-time Director

Robin Bartholomew

Company Secretary

Ashish Goel

Nominee

Mahavir Singh

Additional Director

Prasanta Bandyopadhyay

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Summary

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd is a designer, manufacturer and exporter of leather and leather-based fashion accessories. The company is engaged in fashion accessories products, footwear and finished leather business. They operate in three segments: fashion accessories, footwear and leather. Their fashion accessories segments includes cotton made and leather made products. The company has a diverse product range of belts, bags, wallets, footwear and small leather goods. Their product portfolio represents the international pulse of fashion as these products are supplied to some of the worlds best and most renowned brands and retail chains such as Accessorize,, Marks & Spencers, Monsoon, Fossil, Esprit, Next, Gap, Banana Republic, Chicos, Fat Face, Debenhams, J Jill, AEO, etc. They also have the unique distinction of producing cost-effective, international-grade Italian quality leather, which have evoked a great response in the global market.The company is headquartered in Gurgaon. The company has state-of-art manufacturing units at Manesar and Gurgaon in Haryana, Jalandhar in Punjab, Ranipet in Tamil Nadu and Neemrana in Rajasthan. They have an outsourcing and marketing office in Hong Kong (China), a marketing office in (Italy) and a resourcing office in Cairo (Egypt).Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd was incorporated on December 30 1988 as a private limited company with the name Motherson Unimetex Pvt Ltd. The company was originally incorporated with the object of manufacturing and dealing
QUICKLINKS FOR Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

