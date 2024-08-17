Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLeather
Open₹5.15
Prev. Close₹4.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.72
Day's High₹5.35
Day's Low₹5.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-26.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
13.99
13.99
15.31
15.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.32
154.87
145.23
122.49
Net Worth
-37.33
168.86
160.54
137.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
267.94
427.42
621
yoy growth (%)
-37.31
-31.17
Raw materials
-231.94
-283.36
-450.86
As % of sales
86.56
66.29
72.6
Employee costs
-36.73
-40.12
-52.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-80.53
10.04
30.61
Depreciation
-8.78
-9.92
-9.57
Tax paid
13.91
-1.28
-7.97
Working capital
-190.66
5.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.31
-31.17
Op profit growth
-151.18
-18.41
EBIT growth
-172.24
-21.2
Net profit growth
-4,062.47
-76.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
587.15
610.83
465.32
343.79
214.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
587.15
610.83
465.32
343.79
214.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.59
0.44
3.82
3.26
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Tarun Oberoi
Whole-time Director
Robin Bartholomew
Company Secretary
Ashish Goel
Nominee
Mahavir Singh
Additional Director
Prasanta Bandyopadhyay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Summary
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd is a designer, manufacturer and exporter of leather and leather-based fashion accessories. The company is engaged in fashion accessories products, footwear and finished leather business. They operate in three segments: fashion accessories, footwear and leather. Their fashion accessories segments includes cotton made and leather made products. The company has a diverse product range of belts, bags, wallets, footwear and small leather goods. Their product portfolio represents the international pulse of fashion as these products are supplied to some of the worlds best and most renowned brands and retail chains such as Accessorize,, Marks & Spencers, Monsoon, Fossil, Esprit, Next, Gap, Banana Republic, Chicos, Fat Face, Debenhams, J Jill, AEO, etc. They also have the unique distinction of producing cost-effective, international-grade Italian quality leather, which have evoked a great response in the global market.The company is headquartered in Gurgaon. The company has state-of-art manufacturing units at Manesar and Gurgaon in Haryana, Jalandhar in Punjab, Ranipet in Tamil Nadu and Neemrana in Rajasthan. They have an outsourcing and marketing office in Hong Kong (China), a marketing office in (Italy) and a resourcing office in Cairo (Egypt).Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd was incorporated on December 30 1988 as a private limited company with the name Motherson Unimetex Pvt Ltd. The company was originally incorporated with the object of manufacturing and dealing
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.