Summary

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd is a designer, manufacturer and exporter of leather and leather-based fashion accessories. The company is engaged in fashion accessories products, footwear and finished leather business. They operate in three segments: fashion accessories, footwear and leather. Their fashion accessories segments includes cotton made and leather made products. The company has a diverse product range of belts, bags, wallets, footwear and small leather goods. Their product portfolio represents the international pulse of fashion as these products are supplied to some of the worlds best and most renowned brands and retail chains such as Accessorize,, Marks & Spencers, Monsoon, Fossil, Esprit, Next, Gap, Banana Republic, Chicos, Fat Face, Debenhams, J Jill, AEO, etc. They also have the unique distinction of producing cost-effective, international-grade Italian quality leather, which have evoked a great response in the global market.The company is headquartered in Gurgaon. The company has state-of-art manufacturing units at Manesar and Gurgaon in Haryana, Jalandhar in Punjab, Ranipet in Tamil Nadu and Neemrana in Rajasthan. They have an outsourcing and marketing office in Hong Kong (China), a marketing office in (Italy) and a resourcing office in Cairo (Egypt).Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd was incorporated on December 30 1988 as a private limited company with the name Motherson Unimetex Pvt Ltd. The company was originally incorporated with the object of manufacturing and dealing

Read More