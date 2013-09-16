Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
13.99
13.99
15.31
15.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-51.32
154.87
145.23
122.49
Net Worth
-37.33
168.86
160.54
137.83
Minority Interest
Debt
310.2
285.54
274.53
217.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
2.63
4.71
4.51
Total Liabilities
272.87
457.03
439.78
359.99
Fixed Assets
131.59
140
141.87
141.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.06
18.24
3.14
2.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.93
0
1.31
1.59
Networking Capital
104.77
292.91
284.85
198.76
Inventories
129.7
179.44
179.2
155.41
Inventory Days
176.67
153.23
105.32
Sundry Debtors
128.85
396.83
343.19
140.46
Debtor Days
175.51
338.87
201.71
Other Current Assets
44.43
50.5
52.24
33.08
Sundry Creditors
-161.32
-299.81
-231.83
-93.92
Creditor Days
219.74
256.02
136.25
Other Current Liabilities
-36.89
-34.05
-57.95
-36.27
Cash
2.53
5.88
8.61
15.09
Total Assets
272.88
457.03
439.78
359.99
