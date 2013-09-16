iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.2
(6.12%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-80.53

10.04

30.61

Depreciation

-8.78

-9.92

-9.57

Tax paid

13.91

-1.28

-7.97

Working capital

-190.66

5.47

Other operating items

Operating

-266.05

4.31

Capital expenditure

-0.5

19.17

Free cash flow

-266.56

23.48

Equity raised

309.73

298.41

Investing

-0.18

15.1

Financing

50.52

32.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

93.5

369.05

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.