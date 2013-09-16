Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-80.53
10.04
30.61
Depreciation
-8.78
-9.92
-9.57
Tax paid
13.91
-1.28
-7.97
Working capital
-190.66
5.47
Other operating items
Operating
-266.05
4.31
Capital expenditure
-0.5
19.17
Free cash flow
-266.56
23.48
Equity raised
309.73
298.41
Investing
-0.18
15.1
Financing
50.52
32.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
93.5
369.05
