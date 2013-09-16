iifl-logo-icon 1
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.2
(6.12%)
Sep 16, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

267.94

427.42

621

yoy growth (%)

-37.31

-31.17

Raw materials

-231.94

-283.36

-450.86

As % of sales

86.56

66.29

72.6

Employee costs

-36.73

-40.12

-52.3

As % of sales

13.7

9.38

8.42

Other costs

-32.05

-39.88

-39.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.96

9.33

6.33

Operating profit

-32.78

64.04

78.5

OPM

-12.23

14.98

12.64

Depreciation

-8.78

-9.92

-9.57

Interest expense

-41.05

-44.59

-38.73

Other income

2.09

0.52

0.42

Profit before tax

-80.53

10.04

30.61

Taxes

13.91

-1.28

-7.97

Tax rate

-17.28

-12.73

-26.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-66.61

8.76

22.64

Exceptional items

-139.57

-3.56

-0.21

Net profit

-206.18

5.2

22.42

yoy growth (%)

-4,062.47

-76.8

NPM

-76.94

1.21

3.61

Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd

