|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
267.94
427.42
621
yoy growth (%)
-37.31
-31.17
Raw materials
-231.94
-283.36
-450.86
As % of sales
86.56
66.29
72.6
Employee costs
-36.73
-40.12
-52.3
As % of sales
13.7
9.38
8.42
Other costs
-32.05
-39.88
-39.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.96
9.33
6.33
Operating profit
-32.78
64.04
78.5
OPM
-12.23
14.98
12.64
Depreciation
-8.78
-9.92
-9.57
Interest expense
-41.05
-44.59
-38.73
Other income
2.09
0.52
0.42
Profit before tax
-80.53
10.04
30.61
Taxes
13.91
-1.28
-7.97
Tax rate
-17.28
-12.73
-26.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-66.61
8.76
22.64
Exceptional items
-139.57
-3.56
-0.21
Net profit
-206.18
5.2
22.42
yoy growth (%)
-4,062.47
-76.8
NPM
-76.94
1.21
3.61
