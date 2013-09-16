iifl-logo-icon 1
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd Key Ratios

5.2
(6.12%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.11

-30.02

Op profit growth

-156.49

-10.35

EBIT growth

-181.56

-12.86

Net profit growth

79,125.62

-103.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-12.67

14.33

11.19

EBIT margin

-15.35

12.02

9.65

Net profit margin

-76.07

-0.06

1.22

RoCE

-12.18

12.05

RoNW

-120.53

-0.04

RoA

-15.08

-0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

5.87

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-157.09

-7.73

-1.83

Book value per share

-43.97

106.3

111.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

15.51

P/CEPS

-0.05

-3.72

-49.74

P/B

-0.19

0.27

0.81

EV/EBIDTA

-10.11

5.3

5.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-16.62

-43.22

-50.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

348.55

311.54

Inventory days

211.47

156.79

Creditor days

-274.82

-266.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1

-1.14

-1.51

Net debt / equity

-5.21

1.96

1.87

Net debt / op. profit

-9.15

4.7

3.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.52

-65.94

-72.2

Employee costs

-14.41

-9.74

-9.23

Other costs

-12.73

-9.97

-7.36

