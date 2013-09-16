Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.11
-30.02
Op profit growth
-156.49
-10.35
EBIT growth
-181.56
-12.86
Net profit growth
79,125.62
-103.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-12.67
14.33
11.19
EBIT margin
-15.35
12.02
9.65
Net profit margin
-76.07
-0.06
1.22
RoCE
-12.18
12.05
RoNW
-120.53
-0.04
RoA
-15.08
-0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
5.87
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-157.09
-7.73
-1.83
Book value per share
-43.97
106.3
111.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
15.51
P/CEPS
-0.05
-3.72
-49.74
P/B
-0.19
0.27
0.81
EV/EBIDTA
-10.11
5.3
5.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-16.62
-43.22
-50.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
348.55
311.54
Inventory days
211.47
156.79
Creditor days
-274.82
-266.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1
-1.14
-1.51
Net debt / equity
-5.21
1.96
1.87
Net debt / op. profit
-9.15
4.7
3.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.52
-65.94
-72.2
Employee costs
-14.41
-9.74
-9.23
Other costs
-12.73
-9.97
-7.36
