Zenith Exports Ltd Share Price

281
(-1.73%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open273.5
  • Day's High295.2
  • 52 Wk High453.06
  • Prev. Close285.95
  • Day's Low273.5
  • 52 Wk Low 144.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value145
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zenith Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Zenith Exports Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Zenith Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zenith Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.54%

Non-Promoter- 54.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zenith Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

74.86

74.33

72.76

71.78

Net Worth

80.26

79.73

78.16

77.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.7

82.86

109.51

128.6

yoy growth (%)

-38.8

-24.33

-14.84

-46.96

Raw materials

-28.81

-54.29

-72.63

-90.53

As % of sales

56.81

65.51

66.31

70.39

Employee costs

-5.53

-8.45

-9.79

-9.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.15

-1.72

-0.68

-2.46

Depreciation

-1.64

-1.69

-1.41

-1.41

Tax paid

0.3

0.16

-0.09

0.67

Working capital

-0.34

5.99

-4.71

-15.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.8

-24.33

-14.84

-46.96

Op profit growth

-47.76

25.07

-28.4

-478.07

EBIT growth

-83.87

-520.84

-107.84

-185.09

Net profit growth

-17.03

-16.82

-9.46

-1,419.12

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Zenith Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zenith Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Urmila Loyalka

Managing Director

Varun Loyalka

Independent Director

Rabindra Kumar Sarawgee

Independent Director

Surendra Bafna

Independent Director

Kamal Koomar Jain

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Shaw

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Kumari Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zenith Exports Ltd

Summary

Registered as a Partnership Firm in 1969, Zenith Export Ltd (ZEL) was incorporated in Jul.81 to take over the partnership business of Zenith Enterprise, a family business promoted by B R Loyalka in 1969. The Company is engaged in the business of Leather Goods & Textile Fabrics. It has a weaving unit namely Zenith Textiles located at Nanjangud, Mysore and another unit Zenith Spinners located at Dholka, Ahmadabad. Prior to this, Zenith manufactured and exported industrial leather hand-gloves and handloom silk fabrics as well as silk made-ups. The Company made arrangements with many silk weavers in and around Bhagalpur, Varanasi and Bangalore to manufacture silk fabric on a job-work basis.The Company went public in Apr.95 (premium : Rs 180) to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture 100% natural silk fabric, and to diversify by setting up a spinning unit. Both units were commissioned in the second half of 1995.Starting operations with silk scarves and bridal fabric for the fashion world, Zenith now boast an expansive range of textile products for both the fashion and home furnishing industries. Having established manufacturing units in both the handcrafted and automated fabrication sectors, it create a wide range of products that complement both classic and contemporary lifestyles.In 2003, the Embroidery Unit was set up to add embroidered textiles. In 2005-06, the Company embarked on Jacquard Velvet Looms followed by Solid Velvet looms which were set up at the Nanjangud Weaving U
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zenith Exports Ltd share price today?

The Zenith Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹281 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Exports Ltd is ₹151.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zenith Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Exports Ltd is 0 and 1.93 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zenith Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Exports Ltd is ₹144.1 and ₹453.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zenith Exports Ltd?

Zenith Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.34%, 3 Years at 44.39%, 1 Year at 76.79%, 6 Month at -28.56%, 3 Month at -4.42% and 1 Month at -1.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zenith Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zenith Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.54 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.46 %

