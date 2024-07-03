SectorLeather
Open₹273.5
Prev. Close₹285.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.3
Day's High₹295.2
Day's Low₹273.5
52 Week's High₹453.06
52 Week's Low₹144.1
Book Value₹145
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74.86
74.33
72.76
71.78
Net Worth
80.26
79.73
78.16
77.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.7
82.86
109.51
128.6
yoy growth (%)
-38.8
-24.33
-14.84
-46.96
Raw materials
-28.81
-54.29
-72.63
-90.53
As % of sales
56.81
65.51
66.31
70.39
Employee costs
-5.53
-8.45
-9.79
-9.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.15
-1.72
-0.68
-2.46
Depreciation
-1.64
-1.69
-1.41
-1.41
Tax paid
0.3
0.16
-0.09
0.67
Working capital
-0.34
5.99
-4.71
-15.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.8
-24.33
-14.84
-46.96
Op profit growth
-47.76
25.07
-28.4
-478.07
EBIT growth
-83.87
-520.84
-107.84
-185.09
Net profit growth
-17.03
-16.82
-9.46
-1,419.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Urmila Loyalka
Managing Director
Varun Loyalka
Independent Director
Rabindra Kumar Sarawgee
Independent Director
Surendra Bafna
Independent Director
Kamal Koomar Jain
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Shaw
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Kumari Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zenith Exports Ltd
Summary
Registered as a Partnership Firm in 1969, Zenith Export Ltd (ZEL) was incorporated in Jul.81 to take over the partnership business of Zenith Enterprise, a family business promoted by B R Loyalka in 1969. The Company is engaged in the business of Leather Goods & Textile Fabrics. It has a weaving unit namely Zenith Textiles located at Nanjangud, Mysore and another unit Zenith Spinners located at Dholka, Ahmadabad. Prior to this, Zenith manufactured and exported industrial leather hand-gloves and handloom silk fabrics as well as silk made-ups. The Company made arrangements with many silk weavers in and around Bhagalpur, Varanasi and Bangalore to manufacture silk fabric on a job-work basis.The Company went public in Apr.95 (premium : Rs 180) to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture 100% natural silk fabric, and to diversify by setting up a spinning unit. Both units were commissioned in the second half of 1995.Starting operations with silk scarves and bridal fabric for the fashion world, Zenith now boast an expansive range of textile products for both the fashion and home furnishing industries. Having established manufacturing units in both the handcrafted and automated fabrication sectors, it create a wide range of products that complement both classic and contemporary lifestyles.In 2003, the Embroidery Unit was set up to add embroidered textiles. In 2005-06, the Company embarked on Jacquard Velvet Looms followed by Solid Velvet looms which were set up at the Nanjangud Weaving U
Read More
The Zenith Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹281 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Exports Ltd is ₹151.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Exports Ltd is 0 and 1.93 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Exports Ltd is ₹144.1 and ₹453.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Zenith Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.34%, 3 Years at 44.39%, 1 Year at 76.79%, 6 Month at -28.56%, 3 Month at -4.42% and 1 Month at -1.13%.
