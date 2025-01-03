Zenith Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.15
-1.72
-0.68
-2.46
Depreciation
-1.64
-1.69
-1.41
-1.41
Tax paid
0.3
0.16
-0.09
0.67
Working capital
-0.34
5.99
-4.71
-15.29
Other operating items
Operating
-2.84
2.74
-6.9
-18.5
Capital expenditure
-1.03
-8.8
-21.2
-9.64
Free cash flow
-3.87
-6.05
-28.1
-28.14
Equity raised
146.36
157.62
169.12
173.12
Investing
0.17
-17.56
13.48
4.07
Financing
-0.48
-3.03
4.5
-5.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
142.18
130.97
159
143.22
