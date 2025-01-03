iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

281
(-1.73%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Zenith Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.15

-1.72

-0.68

-2.46

Depreciation

-1.64

-1.69

-1.41

-1.41

Tax paid

0.3

0.16

-0.09

0.67

Working capital

-0.34

5.99

-4.71

-15.29

Other operating items

Operating

-2.84

2.74

-6.9

-18.5

Capital expenditure

-1.03

-8.8

-21.2

-9.64

Free cash flow

-3.87

-6.05

-28.1

-28.14

Equity raised

146.36

157.62

169.12

173.12

Investing

0.17

-17.56

13.48

4.07

Financing

-0.48

-3.03

4.5

-5.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

142.18

130.97

159

143.22

