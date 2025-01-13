Zenith Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74.86
74.33
72.76
71.78
Net Worth
80.26
79.73
78.16
77.18
Minority Interest
Debt
5.54
9.47
13.81
7.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
85.88
89.2
91.97
84.97
Fixed Assets
9.31
10.24
12.12
12.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.32
0.85
0.54
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.21
4.57
4.99
5.34
Networking Capital
45.85
44.95
52.18
37.98
Inventories
27.85
27.72
39.72
28.11
Inventory Days
202.34
Sundry Debtors
14.37
9.26
13.79
9.44
Debtor Days
67.95
Other Current Assets
13.73
18.79
8.22
11.33
Sundry Creditors
-5.64
-5.96
-5.19
-6.68
Creditor Days
48.08
Other Current Liabilities
-4.46
-4.86
-4.36
-4.22
Cash
25.19
28.58
22.13
28.81
Total Assets
85.88
89.19
91.96
84.98
No Record Found
