|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50.7
82.86
109.51
128.6
yoy growth (%)
-38.8
-24.33
-14.84
-46.96
Raw materials
-28.81
-54.29
-72.63
-90.53
As % of sales
56.81
65.51
66.31
70.39
Employee costs
-5.53
-8.45
-9.79
-9.43
As % of sales
10.91
10.2
8.94
7.33
Other costs
-18.79
-24.78
-30.82
-33.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.07
29.9
28.14
26.32
Operating profit
-2.43
-4.66
-3.73
-5.21
OPM
-4.8
-5.63
-3.4
-4.05
Depreciation
-1.64
-1.69
-1.41
-1.41
Interest expense
-1.03
-1
-0.85
-0.28
Other income
3.96
5.63
5.31
4.44
Profit before tax
-1.15
-1.72
-0.68
-2.46
Taxes
0.3
0.16
-0.09
0.67
Tax rate
-26.42
-9.44
13.76
-27.44
Minorities and other
0
0
-1.09
-0.28
Adj. profit
-0.85
-1.56
-1.87
-2.07
Exceptional items
-0.44
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.29
-1.56
-1.87
-2.07
yoy growth (%)
-17.03
-16.82
-9.46
-1,419.12
NPM
-2.55
-1.88
-1.71
-1.61
