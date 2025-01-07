iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

267.5
(-4.80%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

50.7

82.86

109.51

128.6

yoy growth (%)

-38.8

-24.33

-14.84

-46.96

Raw materials

-28.81

-54.29

-72.63

-90.53

As % of sales

56.81

65.51

66.31

70.39

Employee costs

-5.53

-8.45

-9.79

-9.43

As % of sales

10.91

10.2

8.94

7.33

Other costs

-18.79

-24.78

-30.82

-33.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.07

29.9

28.14

26.32

Operating profit

-2.43

-4.66

-3.73

-5.21

OPM

-4.8

-5.63

-3.4

-4.05

Depreciation

-1.64

-1.69

-1.41

-1.41

Interest expense

-1.03

-1

-0.85

-0.28

Other income

3.96

5.63

5.31

4.44

Profit before tax

-1.15

-1.72

-0.68

-2.46

Taxes

0.3

0.16

-0.09

0.67

Tax rate

-26.42

-9.44

13.76

-27.44

Minorities and other

0

0

-1.09

-0.28

Adj. profit

-0.85

-1.56

-1.87

-2.07

Exceptional items

-0.44

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.29

-1.56

-1.87

-2.07

yoy growth (%)

-17.03

-16.82

-9.46

-1,419.12

NPM

-2.55

-1.88

-1.71

-1.61

