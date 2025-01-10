To

the Members of

M/s. ZENITH EXPORTS LTD.

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited accompanying standalone financial statements of Zenith Exports Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by The Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("IND AS??) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standardson Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independent requirement that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rulesmade there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our opinion on standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the currentperiod. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The company?s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the management discussion and analysis,

Board?s report including Annexure to Board?s Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion onstandalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we donot express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statement, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially in consistent with the standalone financial statementor other information obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated.

If, based on thework we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing toreport in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act?) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind As financial statements.

We also:

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to out weigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

We did not audit the financial statements/information of Units of Zenith Textiles, Mysore & Zenith

Spinners-Ahmadabad included in the financial statements of the company whose financial statements/ financial information reflects total assets Rs. 3013.99 Lacs as at 31st March 2024 and total Income of Rs.1506.09 Lacs for the year ended on that date, asconsidered in the Ind As Financial statements/ information of these units havebeen audited by the unit auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, andour opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included inrespect of units, is based solely on the report of such unit auditors.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") CARO, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in termsof sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The reports on the accounts of the units of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by unit auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of change in equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report under section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by provision of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accountingstandards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) As per the management representation we report,

a. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

b. no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under clause (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement.

(v) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (Edit Log) facility and that has operated throughout the financial year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software. During the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with for the period the audit trail was enabled.

"ANNEXURE A" TOTHE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

Referred to in paragraph (1) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement? of our report of evendate to the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31st, 2024 :

1) In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment :

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) As informed to us, property, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis ofour examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements (other than properties wherethe company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has not revalued its properties, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According tothe information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, no proceedings have been initiated orare pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

2) In respect of Inventory and working capital limits:

a) As informed to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancy of 10% or more for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification and discrepancies noticed on such verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.

b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and on our verification of quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3 In respect of Loans, Guarantee and Advances given:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, during the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms,

Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year Accordingly, requirement of clause (iii) of the paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

4) In respect of compliance of provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act :-

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Loans, investments, guarantees and security as far as the same is applicable.

5) In respect of deposits : The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) Maintenance of costing records : As per information & explanation given by the management, the company has maintained the cost records specified by the Central Government undersub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 as far as applicableto it.

7) In respect of Statutory Liabilities:?

a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax,Custom Duty, cess and any other material statutory dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanations givento us, there is no amount payable in respect of income tax, Goods & Service Tax, customs duty, cess and any other material statutory dues to the extent applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

8) Surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments :

According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there has been no instances where transactions not recorded in the books have been surrendered or disclosed as income during theyear in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.There is no previously unrecorded income which is required to be recorded in the books of accounts.

9) Default in repayment of borrowings : In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that :-

a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans orother borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) the company has not been declared as will ful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) terms loans obtained by the company have been applied by the company for the purpose for which the same were obtained.

d) funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

10) Funds raised and utilization : Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

11) Fraud and whistle-blower complaints : According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that :-

a) no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) the company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year.

12) Nidhi Company : The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

13) Related Party Transactions : According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed inthe Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Internal Audit : The company does have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us as the statutory auditor.

15) Non-Cash Transactions : According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year.

16) Registration under RBI act : According to information and explanations given to us, the company is notrequired to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

17) Cash Losses : The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) Resignation of Statutory Auditors : There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year.

19) Material uncertainty on meetingliabilities : On the basis of the financial ratios ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, plans of the board of directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertaintyexists as on the date of the audit report, that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20) Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013 : Provisions of subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act; are not applicable to the company, hence, clause (xx) is not applicable.

21) This being the standalone financial results of the company, clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE

STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ZENITH EXPORTS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ZENITH EXPORTS LIMITED (‘the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.