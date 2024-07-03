Zenith Exports Ltd Summary

Registered as a Partnership Firm in 1969, Zenith Export Ltd (ZEL) was incorporated in Jul.81 to take over the partnership business of Zenith Enterprise, a family business promoted by B R Loyalka in 1969. The Company is engaged in the business of Leather Goods & Textile Fabrics. It has a weaving unit namely Zenith Textiles located at Nanjangud, Mysore and another unit Zenith Spinners located at Dholka, Ahmadabad. Prior to this, Zenith manufactured and exported industrial leather hand-gloves and handloom silk fabrics as well as silk made-ups. The Company made arrangements with many silk weavers in and around Bhagalpur, Varanasi and Bangalore to manufacture silk fabric on a job-work basis.The Company went public in Apr.95 (premium : Rs 180) to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture 100% natural silk fabric, and to diversify by setting up a spinning unit. Both units were commissioned in the second half of 1995.Starting operations with silk scarves and bridal fabric for the fashion world, Zenith now boast an expansive range of textile products for both the fashion and home furnishing industries. Having established manufacturing units in both the handcrafted and automated fabrication sectors, it create a wide range of products that complement both classic and contemporary lifestyles.In 2003, the Embroidery Unit was set up to add embroidered textiles. In 2005-06, the Company embarked on Jacquard Velvet Looms followed by Solid Velvet looms which were set up at the Nanjangud Weaving Unit. It thereafter installed further 1872 nos. of spindles and some other ancillary machines during the year 2011-12. In 2013, Wireflex Velvet Loom was installed by the Company at its Weaving Division at Nanjangud Mysore to meet the increasing demand of velvet fabrics. The Companys Spinning Division called Zenith Spinners located at Dholka, Ahmedabad started business of trading of Cotton with effect from January, 2019.