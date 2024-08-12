Submission of newspaper publication for Public Notice regarding Annual General Meeting (AGM) in accordance with Regulation 30 & 47 of the SEBI LODR to be held on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. (IST). Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 pertaining to Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Proceedings of 42nd AGM of the company held through VC/OAVM mode on 24th September, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)