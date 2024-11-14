Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

ZENITH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November2024 at 11:45 a.m. inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year Ended 30th September 2024. Further as informed earlier as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and Companys internal code of Prohibition of Insider Trading (code) the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company for Directors KMPs Designated Persons of Company defined under the code has already been closed from October 1 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year Ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 pertaining to Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER & HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ZENITH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th day of August2024 at 11:45 a.m. inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. Further as informed earlier as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and Companys internal code of Prohibition of Insider Trading (code) the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company for Directors KMPs Designated Persons of Company defined under the code has already been closed from July 1st 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 pertaining to Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Read less.. FINANCIAL RESULT ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT & OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2024 Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) for Re-appointment of Managing Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

ZENITH EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May2024 at 11:45 a.m. inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Auditors Report (Standalone) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further as informed earlier as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and Companys internal code of Prohibition of Insider Trading (code) the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company for Directors KMPs Designated Persons of Company defined under the code has already been closed from April 1st 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2024 (commenced at 11:45 a.m. and concluded at 01:00 p.m.) approved the following:1)The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine month Ended 31st March, 2024 2)The appointment of M/s M&A Associates, Appointed as the Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit, issue Secretarial Audit Report and Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year 2024-25 Read less.. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, regarding the appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024