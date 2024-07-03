SectorLeather
Open₹623
Prev. Close₹633.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹306.2
Day's High₹633
Day's Low₹616
52 Week's High₹949
52 Week's Low₹616
Book Value₹83.64
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,381.92
P/E87.2
EPS7.27
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.89
24.89
24.89
24.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,976.22
1,830.16
1,735.23
1,547.57
Net Worth
2,001.11
1,855.05
1,760.12
1,572.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,653.27
2,359.15
2,410.48
1,956.92
yoy growth (%)
12.46
-2.12
23.17
19.97
Raw materials
-1,216.7
-1,003.28
-1,039.32
-883.01
As % of sales
45.85
42.52
43.11
45.12
Employee costs
-334.69
-301.39
-293.99
-214.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
310.6
391.16
291.71
243.62
Depreciation
-113.54
-110.02
-109.42
-54.34
Tax paid
-77.92
-99.6
-65.46
-82.55
Working capital
286.12
-75.31
136.58
66.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.46
-2.12
23.17
19.97
Op profit growth
-16.09
21.16
35.37
30.82
EBIT growth
-20.16
32.29
22.35
30.63
Net profit growth
-20.19
28.86
40.46
34.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.2
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,460.8
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.3
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
609.05
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh Kumar Dua
Whole-time Director
Mukand Lal Dua
Whole-time Director
Nikhil Dua
Whole-time Director
Gaurav Dua
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajeev Bhaduaria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kuldip Singh Dhingra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Jain
Independent Director
Richa Arora
Independent Director
Yogesh Kapur
Independent Director
RAJ KUMAR JAIN
Reports by Relaxo Footwears Ltd
Summary
Relaxo Footwears Limited (RWL), a part of Relaxo Group which has major interest in Footwear production, was incorporated in September 13, 1984 as a Private Limited Company to market the products of group concerns such as Hawaii Slippers, Light Weight Slippers, Canvas Shoes, PVC Footwear, etc. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in March 31, 1993. Having a Pan India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates 387 strong network of Exclusive Brand Outlets, with availability on all major e-commerce portals as well. Companys most popular brands, like Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are a leader in their space. Presently, it is manufacturing slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes at 8 State of the Art manufacturing facilities at Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Bhiwadi (Rajasthan)and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).In year 1995-96, the company has transformed from solely a Trading/marketing agency to that of a full/fledged manufacturing unit by putting up a facility to produce 50000 pairs of hawai and lightweight chappals per day on a two-shift basis at Bahadurgarh, Haryana. This project was part financed by RWL s maiden public issue aggregating Rs. 4.50 crores at a premium of Rs. 50 per each share of Face Value of Rs. 10.In the year 1999, the company has expanded the capacity of its Bahadurgarh plant. The company has implemented a Hitech Hawai manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), which is the largest Hawai manufacturing plant in India during the year 1999-2000. T
The Relaxo Footwears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹617.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Relaxo Footwears Ltd is ₹15381.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Relaxo Footwears Ltd is 87.2 and 7.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Relaxo Footwears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Relaxo Footwears Ltd is ₹616 and ₹949 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Relaxo Footwears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.12%, 3 Years at -21.74%, 1 Year at -29.57%, 6 Month at -24.05%, 3 Month at -21.30% and 1 Month at -7.41%.
