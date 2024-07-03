iifl-logo-icon 1
Relaxo Footwears Ltd Share Price

617.9
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open623
  • Day's High633
  • 52 Wk High949
  • Prev. Close633.3
  • Day's Low616
  • 52 Wk Low 616
  • Turnover (lac)306.2
  • P/E87.2
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value83.64
  • EPS7.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,381.92
  • Div. Yield0.47
No Records Found

Relaxo Footwears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

623

Prev. Close

633.3

Turnover(Lac.)

306.2

Day's High

633

Day's Low

616

52 Week's High

949

52 Week's Low

616

Book Value

83.64

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,381.92

P/E

87.2

EPS

7.27

Divi. Yield

0.47

Relaxo Footwears Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

24 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

Relaxo Footwears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Relaxo Footwears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.26%

Non-Promoter- 13.40%

Institutions: 13.40%

Non-Institutions: 15.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Relaxo Footwears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.89

24.89

24.89

24.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,976.22

1,830.16

1,735.23

1,547.57

Net Worth

2,001.11

1,855.05

1,760.12

1,572.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,653.27

2,359.15

2,410.48

1,956.92

yoy growth (%)

12.46

-2.12

23.17

19.97

Raw materials

-1,216.7

-1,003.28

-1,039.32

-883.01

As % of sales

45.85

42.52

43.11

45.12

Employee costs

-334.69

-301.39

-293.99

-214.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

310.6

391.16

291.71

243.62

Depreciation

-113.54

-110.02

-109.42

-54.34

Tax paid

-77.92

-99.6

-65.46

-82.55

Working capital

286.12

-75.31

136.58

66.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.46

-2.12

23.17

19.97

Op profit growth

-16.09

21.16

35.37

30.82

EBIT growth

-20.16

32.29

22.35

30.63

Net profit growth

-20.19

28.86

40.46

34.28

No Record Found

Relaxo Footwears Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.2

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,460.8

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.3

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

609.05

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Relaxo Footwears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh Kumar Dua

Whole-time Director

Mukand Lal Dua

Whole-time Director

Nikhil Dua

Whole-time Director

Gaurav Dua

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajeev Bhaduaria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kuldip Singh Dhingra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Jain

Independent Director

Richa Arora

Independent Director

Yogesh Kapur

Independent Director

RAJ KUMAR JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Relaxo Footwears Ltd

Summary

Relaxo Footwears Limited (RWL), a part of Relaxo Group which has major interest in Footwear production, was incorporated in September 13, 1984 as a Private Limited Company to market the products of group concerns such as Hawaii Slippers, Light Weight Slippers, Canvas Shoes, PVC Footwear, etc. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in March 31, 1993. Having a Pan India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates 387 strong network of Exclusive Brand Outlets, with availability on all major e-commerce portals as well. Companys most popular brands, like Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are a leader in their space. Presently, it is manufacturing slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes at 8 State of the Art manufacturing facilities at Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Bhiwadi (Rajasthan)and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).In year 1995-96, the company has transformed from solely a Trading/marketing agency to that of a full/fledged manufacturing unit by putting up a facility to produce 50000 pairs of hawai and lightweight chappals per day on a two-shift basis at Bahadurgarh, Haryana. This project was part financed by RWL s maiden public issue aggregating Rs. 4.50 crores at a premium of Rs. 50 per each share of Face Value of Rs. 10.In the year 1999, the company has expanded the capacity of its Bahadurgarh plant. The company has implemented a Hitech Hawai manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), which is the largest Hawai manufacturing plant in India during the year 1999-2000. T
Company FAQs

What is the Relaxo Footwears Ltd share price today?

The Relaxo Footwears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹617.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Relaxo Footwears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Relaxo Footwears Ltd is ₹15381.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Relaxo Footwears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Relaxo Footwears Ltd is 87.2 and 7.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Relaxo Footwears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Relaxo Footwears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Relaxo Footwears Ltd is ₹616 and ₹949 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Relaxo Footwears Ltd?

Relaxo Footwears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.12%, 3 Years at -21.74%, 1 Year at -29.57%, 6 Month at -24.05%, 3 Month at -21.30% and 1 Month at -7.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Relaxo Footwears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Relaxo Footwears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.27 %
Institutions - 13.40 %
Public - 15.33 %

