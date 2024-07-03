Summary

Relaxo Footwears Limited (RWL), a part of Relaxo Group which has major interest in Footwear production, was incorporated in September 13, 1984 as a Private Limited Company to market the products of group concerns such as Hawaii Slippers, Light Weight Slippers, Canvas Shoes, PVC Footwear, etc. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in March 31, 1993. Having a Pan India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates 387 strong network of Exclusive Brand Outlets, with availability on all major e-commerce portals as well. Companys most popular brands, like Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are a leader in their space. Presently, it is manufacturing slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes at 8 State of the Art manufacturing facilities at Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Bhiwadi (Rajasthan)and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).In year 1995-96, the company has transformed from solely a Trading/marketing agency to that of a full/fledged manufacturing unit by putting up a facility to produce 50000 pairs of hawai and lightweight chappals per day on a two-shift basis at Bahadurgarh, Haryana. This project was part financed by RWL s maiden public issue aggregating Rs. 4.50 crores at a premium of Rs. 50 per each share of Face Value of Rs. 10.In the year 1999, the company has expanded the capacity of its Bahadurgarh plant. The company has implemented a Hitech Hawai manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), which is the largest Hawai manufacturing plant in India during the year 1999-2000. T

Read More