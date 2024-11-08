|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|RELAXO FOOTWEARS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 8, 2024- Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|RELAXO FOOTWEARS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|RELAXO FOOTWEARS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and Recommendation of final dividend if any for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 for the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 9, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 9, 2024 - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of INR 3/- per equity share (i.e 300%) of face vaue INR 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of members On Recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Ms. Richa Arora as Additional Director of the Company under Non- Executive Independent Director of the COmpany Appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company Adoption of amended Memorandum of Association and Adoption of new sets of Articles of Association subject to the approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with para A of part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|RELAXO FOOTWEARS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 along with the notes thereto. In continuation of our letter dated January 19, 2024, we enclosed, in terms of Regulations 30 and 33 read with Schedule Ill of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at the Meeting held today i.e., January 31, 2024: - Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023; and - Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Gupta & Dua, Chartered Accountants. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)
