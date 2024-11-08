Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

RELAXO FOOTWEARS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 8, 2024- Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

RELAXO FOOTWEARS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 1 May 2024

RELAXO FOOTWEARS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and Recommendation of final dividend if any for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 for the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 9, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 9, 2024 - Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 Recommended Final Dividend of INR 3/- per equity share (i.e 300%) of face vaue INR 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of members On Recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Ms. Richa Arora as Additional Director of the Company under Non- Executive Independent Director of the COmpany Appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company Adoption of amended Memorandum of Association and Adoption of new sets of Articles of Association subject to the approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024